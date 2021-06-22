Belgium in Brief: Black-Yellow-Red Lights...

As life is slowly going back to normal, Brussels public transport company STIB is putting on a light show in one of its metro tunnels, symbolically called “Light at the end of the tunnel.”

Over a length of 200 metres between the Arts-Loi and Parc metro stations, travellers will see “waves of warm colours that give the impression of a sunrise.”

For as long as the European Championship football is still on, however, passengers will instead see the black-yellow-red lights of the Belgian flag as they pass through the tunnel, to cheer on the Red Devils.

After last night’s 0-2 win against Finland, the Belgian football players are assured of their place in the knock-out phase of the Championship.

Their next game will be played on Sunday 27 June, and their opponent will become known over the course of the week.

In the meantime, I think I might take the metro a few times, just to get in the mood.

What about you? What did you think of De Bruyne’s assist to Lukaku in yesterday’s game? Will a light show convince you to take the metro again? Will the Red Devils become European Champions this year?

Let @johnstonjules know. (Or @maithechini, since she wrote it today.)

BUT WAIT, one last thing: Want news from The Brussels Times in your inbox every morning? Sign up for The Recap, a free daily newsletter containing all the stories you need to know from the day before. It goes great with your morning coffee.

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your lunch break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

If Belgium’s coronavirus infections continue to drop at the current rate, the country will turn green on the map of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) before the start of the summer holidays. Read more.

Former career soldier Jürgen Conings, who was found dead on Sunday in Dilserbos, in Dilsen-Stokkem after a month-long manhunt, died after taking his life with a gun, the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday afternoon. Read more.

Images of the body of Jürgen Conings, the former career soldier who was found dead on Sunday after a month-long manhunt, showed up in foreign press on Monday. Read more.

The Brussels public transport company STIB is celebrating the return to a more normal life with a light show in the metro tunnel between the two Arts-Loi and Parc stations this summer, hoping to bring commuters back to the city. Read more.

The map of Europe is turning increasingly green, with the Netherlands being the only country that is still coloured entirely red, in the latest update of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). Read more.

From 1 July, the price of the school travel pass for public transport in Brussels will drop from €50 to €12 for people aged between 12 and 24, STIB has announced. Read more.

Three tunnels in the North Quarter of Brussels will be getting major renovations: Gineste leading from the Saint-Josse leading side of the railway tracks to Jardin Botanique, Brabant-Passage Rogier leading to Place Rogier, and the Prairie-Place du Nord, leading directly to the North station. Read more.