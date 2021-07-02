The Recap: Self-tests, Summer Beaches & African Marabou...

Your daily catch up – great with a morning coffee. Click here to sign up.

EU to lift travel restrictions for 11 new third countries: The Council of the European Union has added 11 countries to its list of countries for which restrictions on non-essential travel into the EU should be lifted, in the latest update published on 1 July.

Coronavirus self-tests to become available in Belgian supermarkets: Coronavirus self-tests will no longer exclusively be sold in pharmacies, as they will soon also become available in Belgian supermarkets, Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke announced on Thursday.

Belgian pilot ejects over Netherlands: two injured: The Belgian pilot of a Dutch air force F-16 fighter plane this morning ejected after encountering difficulties. According to reports, two people were injured when the plane crashed.

Belgian city turns Grand Place into summer beach: Those seeking the seaside staycation don’t necessarily have to go to the coast this summer after the Walloon city of Louvain-la-Neuve decided to turn its central square into a beach.

Belgium considering stricter measures for travellers returning from Portugal: The government will be discussing whether stricter measures need to be imposed on travellers coming from Portugal, said Home Affairs Minister Annelies Verlinden.

Transgender people 29% less likely to be invited for job interviews, research shows: Transgender people are 29% less likely to be called back for a job interview, discrimination tests carried out on the Ghent labour market show, conducted by the city’s university.

For the first time, African marabou born in Antwerp Zoo: A pair of African marabou have given birth to two healthy baby marabou, for the first time ever at Antwerp Zoo.

Travellers had major role in starting Europe’s second wave last summer, study shows: International travel played a major role in starting the second wave in Europe last summer, as more than half of the Covid-19 strains that circulated were only introduced after 15 June, a recent study found.

Two doses of all EU vaccines protect against Delta variant, EMA says: People who have been fully vaccinated with one of the vaccines authorised in the EU seem to be well-protected against the delta coronavirus variant, said the European Medicines Agency (EMA) based on the latest scientific data.

The Brussels Times