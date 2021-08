Your daily catch up – great with a morning coffee. Click here to sign up.

Popular holiday destinations turn red again on European travel map: The map of Europe has changed again for travellers from Belgium, as a number of regions in France, Greece and Italy turned red this weekend, in the latest update of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

EU Covid Certificate now also recognised by Vatican City and San Marino: The European Digital Covid Certificate to facilitate travel within the EU is now also accepted in Vatican City and in San Marino, the Commission announced on Monday.

EU flight slot policy could result in ‘ghost flights’ from Asia: The recent change in the EU’s landing slot policy, which will force airlines to fill a certain percentage of their reserved landing slots, could result in empty planes travelling from Asia.

Why Belgium is playing it safe: At least 1,100 people were infected with Covid-19 after a festival in the Netherlands earlier this month, which shows exactly why Belgium made the right choice in holding off on big events, according to virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht.

Covid-19 detector could be a return to normal for businesses: A company based in Louvain-la-Neuve is on the point of bringing to to the market in the Benelux a technology that can reputedly detect the presence of Covid-19 in the air in minutes.

Belgian city wants to name bridge after Olympic gold medalist Nina Derwael: The city of Ghent wants to honour Belgian gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Nina Derwael by naming a new bridge after her, following her victory on Sunday.

Over eight million people in Belgium received first vaccine dose: Belgium reached a new milestone in its vaccination campaign on Monday, as over eight million people already received their first dose, according to the latest figures by the Sciensano national health institute.

Over 11 million Covid Certificates for travel downloaded in Belgium: More than 11 million Covid Certificates have already been downloaded in Belgium since the app went online in mid-June, according to figures by Digital Flanders and CovidSafeBE.

Belgium is EU leader when it comes to consuming sugary drinks: One in five people aged over 15 in Belgium drinks sugar-sweetened soft drinks at least once a day, the highest figure of all countries in the European Union.

Saint-Josse to add more social housing: The Brussels neighbourhood of Saint-Josse has acquired a new property on rue de Linné for the construction of municipal housing.

Netherlands implements strict rules for one-day festivals: On Monday, the Netherlands announced “strict conditions” for one-day festivals, which will be possible again from Saturday 14 August, after cancelling all multi-day summer events last week.

American investment firm buys Quick burger chain: An American investment firm has purchased Quick, the fast food burger chain, just four years after Burger King France took it over.

