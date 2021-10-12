Belgium in Brief: It’s Ok To Take A Day

Belgium’s decision to scrap the need for a sick note for (most) people when they take 1 day off ill has lead to some animated debate on the matter.

Many bosses voiced their fears that this would trigger an epidemic of Monday morning absences after a big weekend. It should be noted, however, that for those working in SMEs (a business with 250 or fewer staff), employers can still ask for doctor’s proof of your illness.

But isn’t it a shame that we automatically assume that people will abuse a system intended to make life a bit simpler when you’re sick?

It seems that a basic level of trust is lacking among some employers who warned that the reform would spark a “Monday morning sickness” trend.

That’s not great.

Do people sometimes pull sick days even when they’re not physically ill? Sure, but that doesn’t always mean they didn’t need to take a day for their health, and removing the need for a doctors note makes that easier to manage.

Hell, even just staying off because you think you’re getting sick is smart. To use a phrase borrowed from various realms of pop culture, it’s ok to just “need a day”.

At least for many people, this change makes that easier and without the requirement to track down a sick note. Want the ins and outs? Lauren Walker has you covered.

So what do you think? Does this spell the end of the work week as we know it? Or does it give a modicum of flexibility that might be beneficial to all? Let @johnstonjules know.

