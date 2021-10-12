   
Belgium in Brief: It’s Ok To Take A Day
Tuesday, 12 October, 2021
    By Jules Johnston

    Credit: Canva

    Belgium’s decision to scrap the need for a sick note for (most) people when they take 1 day off ill has lead to some animated debate on the matter.

    Many bosses voiced their fears that this would trigger an epidemic of Monday morning absences after a big weekend. It should be noted, however, that for those working in SMEs (a business with 250 or fewer staff), employers can still ask for doctor’s proof of your illness.

    But isn’t it a shame that we automatically assume that people will abuse a system intended to make life a bit simpler when you’re sick?

    It seems that a basic level of trust is lacking among some employers who warned that the reform would spark a “Monday morning sickness” trend.

    That’s not great.

    Do people sometimes pull sick days even when they’re not physically ill? Sure, but that doesn’t always mean they didn’t need to take a day for their health, and removing the need for a doctors note makes that easier to manage.

    Hell, even just staying off because you think you’re getting sick is smart. To use a phrase borrowed from various realms of pop culture, it’s ok to just “need a day”.

    At least for many people, this change makes that easier and without the requirement to track down a sick note. Want the ins and outs? Lauren Walker has you covered.

    So what do you think? Does this spell the end of the work week as we know it? Or does it give a modicum of flexibility that might be beneficial to all? Let @johnstonjules know.

    1. De Croo targets expats in tax reform plans

    Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Open VLD) is looking to reform the favourable tax regime for expats in an effort to balance the country’s budget, according to reporting from De Standaard. Read more.

    2. 60,000 free travel passes for young people in EU and UK

    Young people aged between 18 and 20 living in the European Union and the United Kingdom will be given the chance to receive one of 60,000 free travel passes to discover the EU by train. Here’s how.

    3. Federal government reaches agreement to curb rising energy bill

    People in the most precarious situations will also benefit from a reduction of €80 to €100. Read more.

    4. Brussels MP may lose immunity after hitting pedestrian with car

    Brussels MP Nicole Bomele (Défi) could lose her parliamentary immunity as a result of an incident two years ago when she struck a pedestrian with her car. Read More.

    5. ‘Cannot exclude it’: Belgium prepares to give entire population a third shot

    The Flemish Care and Health Agency has asked the region’s vaccination centres to be ready to administer a third vaccine dose to the entire adult population despite no medical advice yet being issued for such a measure. Read more.

    6. Brussels tram accidents decreased for fifth year in row

    A decrease in the number of accidents involving Brussels public transport operator STIB’s trams was recorded in 2020 for the fifth consecutive year. Read more.

    7. First Belgian tea hits supermarket shelves

    The tea has been cultivated by Raf Rombouts from Loenhout (in the province of Antwerp near the Dutch border) since February, according to the Flemish infocentre for agriculture and horticulture (VILT). Read more.

