Wednesday, 27 October, 2021
Limiting private contacts ‘needed to fight autumn wave’,...
After 5 rescues in 2 days, hundreds of...
Belgian wind farm closed down to save migrants...
Cinemas will require Covid Safe Ticket from Friday...
UN issues strong warning ahead of climate change...
Disastrous year for Belgian beekeepers...
    Belgium in Brief: Back To Masks

    Wednesday, 27 October 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    I really hope you didn’t throw out all your masks. You’ll be needing them again.

    Judging by reactions from experts and my own circles, the mask doesn’t seem to be ruffling too many feathers. That’s just how it is, and as mentioned already, isn’t such a change for many of us.

    As virologist Steven Van Gucht put it, “the fact that we are wearing masks again in some places might make people more careful in other places. That combination will make a difference.”

    So yes, I hope that you kept some masks around. But what I really want to know is:

    • Do these changes actually change much for you?
    • Did you stop wearing a mask?
    • Did you always know when you needed your CST?
    • Were you just relying on someone asking?

    My personal experiences have seen few adjustments to my new normal routine and judging by the people I’ve noticed when I’m out and about, I’m not alone.

    Lauren Walker has the roundup of how experts and politicians are reacting.

    I even want to know if you ARE a politician or expert.

    Let @johnstonjules know (or email me j.johnston@brusselstimes.com

    1. Masks reintroduced indoors, teleworking encouraged

    Masks will again be mandatory inside shops and other indoor public spaces, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced in a press conference on Tuesday. The rules for using the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) will also be standardised across Belgium and, where possible, teleworking will be encouraged. Read More.

    2. Experts and politicians respond to new coronavirus measures

    The handful of measures (re-)introduced by Belgium’s Consultative Committee on Tuesday in response to the worsening coronavirus situation have had a mixed reception from virologists, politicians and federations. Read more.

    3. Belgium’s decision on possible third shot postponed until Saturday

    The decision on how Belgium will proceed with the roll-out of third shots of the coronavirus vaccine has been postponed until Saturday. Here’s more.

    4. Limiting private contacts ‘needed to fight autumn wave’, expert warns

    The Consultative Committee announced it is introducing a handful of measures in public spaces to control the quickening spread of the coronavirus, however, certain changes may have to be made in people’s private lives as well. Read more

    5. New fraudulent e-mails circulating in Belgium

    A warning has been put out about new phishing e-mails that have been circulating since last Saturday and are sent from what could appear to be an official e-mail address. Read more. 

    6. Why your metro was late

    Four of the Brussels metro lines (M1, M2, M5, and M6) are delayed on Wednesday morning following union strikes commencing at 9:00 AM. Here’s more.

    7. Visitors to embark on Orient Express adventure at Brussels exhibition

    An exhibition dedicated to the Orient Express – the train that was the scene for many novels, including Agatha Christie’s – allows visitors to experience luxury, adventure and intrigue. Read more

    After 5 rescues in 2 days, hundreds of migrants take shelter in Italy
    After five rescues in less than two days, almost 400 migrants aboard the Geo Barents search and rescue ship in the Central Mediterranean, operated by ...
    Belgian wind farm closed down to save migrants floating in sea
    A wind farm near Zeebrugge had to be shut down on Wednesday morning as more than 25 migrants had been adrift in its vicinity off the Belgian coast ...
    Cinemas will require Covid Safe Ticket from Friday
    The Covid Safe Ticket (CST) will be required to attend cinemas across Belgium from Friday, which marks the start of the autumn holidays, the ...
    UN issues strong warning ahead of climate change summit in Glasgow
    New and updated climate commitments fall far short of what is needed to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, leaving the world on track for a ...
    Disastrous year for Belgian beekeepers
    Belgian beekeepers have experienced a disastrous year, with honey production 50 to 60 percent lower than last year due to heavy rainfall during ...
    New measures for schools considered as situation becomes ‘untenable’
    Belgium's various education partners met on Wednesday to discuss additional measures to implement in schools as the coronavirus situation worsens in ...
    Belgium a climate slowcoach as EU reveals emissions progress
    The European Union is on track to pass its first big climate test, according to new figures published this week. But Belgium has been singled out for ...
    Belgian ‘Space Bakery’ project highlighted at World Expo in Dubai
    The Puratos Space Bakery project is taking centre stage at the Belgian pavilion in Dubai, where the World Expo is taking place. This week is ...