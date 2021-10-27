Belgium in Brief: Back To Masks

I really hope you didn’t throw out all your masks. You’ll be needing them again.
Judging by reactions from experts and my own circles, the mask doesn’t seem to be ruffling too many feathers. That’s just how it is, and as mentioned already, isn’t such a change for many of us.
As virologist Steven Van Gucht put it, “the fact that we are wearing masks again in some places might make people more careful in other places. That combination will make a difference.”
So yes, I hope that you kept some masks around. But what I really want to know is:
My personal experiences have seen few adjustments to my new normal routine and judging by the people I’ve noticed when I’m out and about, I’m not alone.
Lauren Walker has the roundup of how experts and politicians are reacting.
I even want to know if you ARE a politician or expert.
Let @johnstonjules know (or email me j.johnston@brusselstimes.com)
Masks will again be mandatory inside shops and other indoor public spaces, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced in a press conference on Tuesday. The rules for using the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) will also be standardised across Belgium and, where possible, teleworking will be encouraged. Read More.
The handful of measures (re-)introduced by Belgium’s Consultative Committee on Tuesday in response to the worsening coronavirus situation have had a mixed reception from virologists, politicians and federations. Read more.
The decision on how Belgium will proceed with the roll-out of third shots of the coronavirus vaccine has been postponed until Saturday. Here’s more.
The Consultative Committee announced it is introducing a handful of measures in public spaces to control the quickening spread of the coronavirus, however, certain changes may have to be made in people’s private lives as well. Read more
A warning has been put out about new phishing e-mails that have been circulating since last Saturday and are sent from what could appear to be an official e-mail address. Read more.
Four of the Brussels metro lines (M1, M2, M5, and M6) are delayed on Wednesday morning following union strikes commencing at 9:00 AM. Here’s more.
An exhibition dedicated to the Orient Express – the train that was the scene for many novels, including Agatha Christie’s – allows visitors to experience luxury, adventure and intrigue. Read more