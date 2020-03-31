Belgium in Brief: The Week of Truth

So what is the latest in Belgium? KU Leuven has dropped rent costs on student accommodation, a Belgian app is trying to help facilitate social distancing when people go to supermarkets, and – as always – we have the latest figures.
With so much information, and so little time to catch up before it potentially changes again, here are some of the top stories from around the country to get you up to speed.
876 new people have tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19), confirmed the FPS Public Health during a press conference on Tuesday.
467 of the newly-infected people live in Flanders, 203 live in Wallonia, and 189 live in Brussels. The FPS does not yet have further information on the place of residence of 17 other people. The total number of cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, is 12,775. Read more.
A Belgian mobile application to check the number of people in nearby grocery stores to avoid queues and groups when shopping was made available on Monday.
The app, Shop Safe, indicates whether a shop is “quiet”, “normal”, “busy” or “too busy”, based on its users’ location data and that of Belgian telecom operators. It also provides information about the supply of particular products. Read more.
Brussels sharing mobility operators are being praised for showing solidarity with health care personnel and people working in essential sectors
If the coronavirus crisis underlines one thing, it is the importance of the transport and logistics sector, according to the operators of Scooty, Billy Bike, Swapfiets, Felyx, Dott, Urbike and Molenbike.
“In this difficult period, the Brussels entrepreneurs are showing their most creative side as well as their solidarity,” said Brussels Mobility Minister Elke Van den Brandt in a press release. “Their efforts ensure that the city can continue to function and that the most essential services continue to be guaranteed. I would, therefore, like to thank them warmly for their efforts and their solidarity,” she added. Read more.