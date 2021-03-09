   
Curfews and travel ban violate fundamental rights, warns Belgian law professor
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 09 March, 2021
Latest News:
Curfews and travel ban violate fundamental rights, warns...
Coronavirus costs Belgium more than €30 billion...
Belgian rooster in court battle for 5:00 AM...
Parents file group complaint against Brussels police for...
Snow expected in parts of Belgium on Tuesday...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 09 March 2021
    Curfews and travel ban violate fundamental rights, warns Belgian law professor
    Coronavirus costs Belgium more than €30 billion
    Belgian rooster in court battle for 5:00 AM crowing 
    Parents file group complaint against Brussels police for response to January protest
    Snow expected in parts of Belgium on Tuesday
    ‘Tired of being scapegoat’: von der Leyen calls out AstraZeneca for delays
    ‘One hobby per child’ recommended until Easter holidays, Flemish government says
    Brussels vaccination centre criticised for vaccinating non-priority patient
    Brazilian strain neutralised by Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, study shows
    Average coronavirus deaths in Belgium increase by over 10%
    Imported horsemeat to the EU puts consumers at risk
    Beaver spotted close to Antwerp city centre
    Belgian cities start offering free menstrual products in schools
    ‘Political game’: pressure to abolish Belgium’s curfew grows
    De Croo meets with Amnesty International to discuss fight against rape
    Fire services discover drug lab in burning villa
    Brussels organisation seeks to bring women’s voices to the forefront of policy discussions
    Flemish coastal bars could reopen with no customers allowed 
    Belgian government will double support for sexual assault victims by 2023
    Police warn travellers about groper on Brussels public transit
    View more
    Share article:

    Curfews and travel ban violate fundamental rights, warns Belgian law professor

    Tuesday, 09 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The curfew and the non-essential travel ban imposed by the Belgian government are resulting in the systematic ignoring of constitutional freedoms that are meant to protect citizens, according to a constitutional law professor.

    Pressure has further mounted against the government regarding both coronavirus fighting measures, both from the country’s politicians and the European Commission, after both the curfew and travel ban were extended during Friday’s Consultative Committee.

    “Even when fighting a pandemic, the constitutional freedom rules must be respected. The government should instead be looking for alternatives to those measures that are in conflict with the constitution,” Professor of constitutional law Hendrik Vuye (University of Namur) told De Tijd.

    He added: “I am sorry to say, but the Council of State is not playing its role. Instead of controlling the government, it is simply an extension of the Ministry of the Interior.”

    Related News

     

    The curfew, from 10:00 PM until 6:00 in Brussels, and between midnight and 5:00 AM in Flanders and Wallonia, prevents certain freedoms which are written in the Constitution, such as the freedoms of worship and association, making these preventative measures constitutionally difficult.

    Fundamental rights can only be restricted when it is necessary for a democracy, Vuye explained. In the case of imposing a curfew to avoid corona parties, for example, “this can also be prevented with a ban on gathering, which is a less far-reaching intervention.”

    Under the Belgian Constitution, it is stated that its rules cannot be suspended either in whole or in part, resulting in politicians, including MR president Georges-Louis Bouchez and minister-president of Flanders Jan Jambon saying it is a fundamental restriction of freedoms.

    Meanwhile, the Flemish right-wing N-VA party submitted a bill to abolish the measure, emphasising the fact that there was no parliamentary debate about it and its extension.

    Freedom of movement

    When first imposed in January, the non-essential travel ban was expected to prohibit all travel in and out of the country for a “recreational or touristic purpose” until March, but this has been extended until 18 April, the end of the Easter holidays.

    This travel ban was criticised by the European Commission, which gave Belgium ten days to justify it, to which the federal government responded saying Belgium’s current ban on non-essential travel is proportionate and will remain in place.

    Several politicians, including Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders, have argued that this measure too imposes on fundamental rights, mainly the freedom of movement.

    Vuye also highlighted that, normally, the government cannot deny people access to their property, adding that “the regulations should at least be adjusted so that people with a second residence can go there.”

    In the meantime, Belgium’s core cabinet of ministers approved the preliminary draft of the so-called pandemic law.

    “Fighting a pandemic often requires far-reaching measures,” Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said in a press release, stressing that the democratic basis for them has to be as strong as possible.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times