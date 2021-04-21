The Recap: Emergencies, Elderly & EMA...

Your daily catch up – great with a morning coffee. Click here to sign up.

EMA finds ‘possible link’ between rare blood clots and Johnson & Johnson vaccine: A possible link between Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine and very rare cases of unusual blood clots with low blood platelets has been found, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced on Tuesday.

More than one in four people over the age of 80 still not vaccinated in Wallonia: Between 26% and 28% of people over 80 years old in Wallonia have still not made an appointment to be vaccinated, even though all invitations have been sent out. The region now relaunches the vaccination campaign for the elderly with the name “Re Vax 80+.”

Petrol prices to rise from Wednesday: Petrol will be more expensive from Wednesday onwards, due to the rise in petroleum products or bio-components on the international markets.

‘Explosive situation in prisons’: Calls for all detainees to be given vaccination priority: All prisoners in Belgium should be given priority in the coronavirus vaccine rollout, not just the most vulnerable, as was decided during an Interministerial Conference on Monday, prisoner association groups argue.

Antwerp police consider branded merchandise, including onesies for babies: Antwerp police are exploring the idea of selling branded merchandise, from baby onesies and teddy bears to umbrellas and bike seat covers. They hope the merchandise will make them an attractive employer as they face an ageing workforce and hundreds of openings in the coming years.

Lifted travel ban means ‘increased risk’ of new variants in Belgium, warns Van Gucht: There is an “increased risk” of travellers introducing new variants of the coronavirus in Belgium now that the ban on non-essential travel to and from the country has been lifted, health officials stated during a press conference.

Johnson & Johnson resumes vaccine deliveries to Europe: The pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson will resume deliveries of its coronavirus vaccine to European countries following the review of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Tuesday.

WHO emergency committee opposed to ‘vaccination passports’ for travel: In its seventh Covid-19 emergency committee, the World Health Organisation said it was not in favour of a mandatory vaccine passport for international travellers, even though the practice seems to be appealing.

Greta Thunberg supports Covax system against ‘vaccine inequality’: The foundation of climate activist Greta Thunberg will donate €100,000 to the Covax system to fight against the “tragedy of vaccine inequality” in the face of the pandemic.

The Brussels Times