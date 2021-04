Your daily catch up – great with a morning coffee. Click here to sign up.

Could smart streetlighting in European cities help fight the coronavirus?: Brussels wants to use high-tech lampposts to cut costs and reduce light pollution in residential areas, but all over Europe, experts are finding ways to use them in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus by monitoring crowds.

‘All options’ still on the table for AstraZeneca in Europe: “All options” are still on the table as to the EU’s future action towards AstraZeneca over its insufficient deliveries of Covid-19 vaccines, several European Commission spokespersons said at midday on Thursday.

Belgian mayors plead for 11:00 PM closing time for terraces: A number of mayors across Belgium are calling on the Consultative Committee to allow the terraces of bars and restaurants to stay open until 11:00 PM once they are able to restart, ahead of tomorrow’s meeting.

Don’t expect relaxations from tomorrow’s Consultative Committee, says De Croo: People should not expect new measures or relaxations after the Consultative Committee meeting on Friday, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said in the Chamber on Thursday afternoon.

Flemish government introduces action plan to secure staffing in hospitality sector: An action plan has been developed to boost employment and new vacancies in the hospitality sector by Flemish Minister of Work and Economy Hilde Crevits together with the hospitality industry.

Wallonia frees up €5.5 million for the pig sector: After pork sales prices fell as a result of the measures taken in the context of Covid-19 and African swine fever, the Walloon government decided to mobilise €5.5 million for the region’s pig farmers.

Brussels launches initiative for cheaper energy bills: The Brussels Regional government on Thursday announced a new initiative that aims to lower the energy bills of the city’s inhabitants by optimising sustainable renovations of buildings in the city.

Over 70% of people older than 65 in Flanders received first dose of coronavirus vaccine: Over 70% of people over the age of 65 living in Flanders have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to Flemish Minister of Welfare Wouter Beke.

Exploring Brussels museums by night: Nocturnes event starts today: Starting from Thursday 22 April, 54 museums in Brussels will be opening their doors to visitors in the late evening of every Thursday for two months as part of the 20th edition of the Nocturnes.

Germany plans to buy 30 million doses of Russian Sputnik vaccine: Germany is planning to buy 30 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik coronavirus vaccine, which has not yet received the green light from Europe, Saxony’s Minister-President Michael Kretschmer said Thursday.

Solar-powered electric car to be sold in Europe by end of the year: A Dutch start-up intends to start selling their long-range solar-electric car by the end of the year, according to an announcement on Thursday from the company Lightyear.

The Brussels Times