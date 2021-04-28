The Recap: Buildings, Bans & Boums...

Your daily catch up – great with a morning coffee. Click here to sign up.

European Commission wants to vacate half of its buildings by 2030: The European Commission has long been considering ways of reducing its number of offices and centralising operations. They now want to halve their Brussels’ buildings by 2030, going from 50 to 25.

First hearing by European Commission against AstraZeneca on Wednesday: The first hearing in the legal action announced on Monday by the European Commission against AstraZeneca for failing to solve delivery problems of the coronavirus vaccine will take place this Wednesday 28 April.

Belgium bans all passenger travel from India, Brazil and South Africa: Belgium decided to temporarily ban all passenger traffic from India, Brazil and South Africa. Only “a very limited number of essential journeys” will still be allowed.

Physical Belgian Pride event cancelled for second year running: The physical Belgian Pride parade will once again be replaced by a digital version of the event in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The online event takes place on Saturday 22 May and will have a live broadcast from the Grand Place in Brussels.

Young people have little faith in Belgian pension system: Young people between the ages of 18 and 40 do not have much faith in the pension system, scoring it a 5.4 out of 10 in a survey by Callebaut Collective.

Police contacted Facebook to find out how to stop the spread of the La Boum 2 ad: Belgian police contacted Facebook in order to find out how to stop the spread of the announcement of La Boum 2, an unauthorised party scheduled this weekend in the Bois de la Cambre.

Admin of ‘La Boum 2’ Facebook event questioned by police: The administrator of the Facebook page that announced the “La Boum 2” party, was questioned by the police on Tuesday morning and released afterwards.

Brussels will not impose own curfew after federal abolition, says Vervoort: The Brussels-Capital Region will not maintain a curfew after 8 May, when the federal government will lift the measure across Belgium, according to Brussels Minister-President Rudi Vervoort.

Customers were charged twice for their purchases at Carrefour this weekend: Some Carrefour grocery store customers were charged twice over the weekend. The chain said that “the affected customers will be reimbursed by their own bank.”

‘No sign’ of contagion after 5,000-strong test concert in Barcelona: There is “no sign” of contagion after a test rock concert held on March 27 in Barcelona, Spain, with 5,000 attendees who danced masked but not at a distance.

