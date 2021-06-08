Belgium in Brief: Belgium’s Best Pizza?

“La Bottega della Pizza,” a pizzeria in the Brussels commune of Saint-Gilles, has won the prize for the best pizzeria in Belgium.

In a city with such a diverse gastronomic scene, that’s a bold claim. So, of course, I want to know if you agree.

Competitions of this nature always raise an interesting question because you’re dealing with something personal.

Now I’ll fully admit that I love almost all pizza, but I also know my tastes are entirely personal to me.

I’m from the country that took a deep-fried pizza and made it an art form, but I like to think my tastes stretch beyond that. There’s a special place in my heart for bodega pizza, or a Neapolitan so thin it can barely take the sauce, so my go-to in Brussels was always based on where I was in the city.

Maybe you disagree with me entirely. Maybe you prefer a deep dish, though I don’t know where you’d get one in Belgium.

Your favourite pizza is yours and yours alone.

So where is it? I even welcome recommendations for places outside of the country.

Let @johnstonjules know.

