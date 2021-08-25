   
Belgium in Brief: You Haven’t Needed A Cart Since May
Wednesday, 25 August, 2021
    By Jules Johnston

    Credit: canva

    Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, there have just been rules we have come to follow. As Belgium slides into something resembling a new normal, these rules shift and adapt.

    Mostly.

    Sure, there have been times when long-awaited changes were delayed, but the measures have become such a part of daily life we seem to move with the ebb and flow of it all remarkably well. 

    That is unless that rule is the fact we no longer have to use trolleys in stores, which according to Dieter Snoeck, spokesperson for Aldi, is a change that “fell between the cracks.”

    “The rule that shopping carts were compulsory was actually dropped by the government in May,” Snoeck told Het Nieuwsblad. “But that decision seems to have fallen between the cracks, a lot of people don’t know that. As far as our stores are concerned, we still ask you to use the trolley. It’s still a good way to keep your distance, but we’re no longer making it mandatory.”

    This sentiment has been mirrored by other stores contacted by the Belgian paper. 

    Delhaize: “That has been the case for a while, but we have indeed not communicated this explicitly,” says spokesman Roel Dekelver.

    Colruyt: No rule (as of July). 

    Okay, Spar, Bio-Planet: Nothing, but they’re owned by Colruyt. 

    According to the information available on the Carrefour website, they want you to disinfect your trolley, but you don’t have to take one. 

    So the next time you go into a store to buy milk, you probably don’t have to take a trolley. Even if everyone else has. 

    Did you just learn something? Let @johnstonjules know.

    1. Make vaccination mandatory for teachers, waiters and hairdressers, say experts

    The GEMS expert group advising the government on the pandemic recommends making vaccination mandatory for a number of professions, including teachers, waiters and hairdressers, a recently published report shows. Read more.

    2. ‘Tip of the iceberg’: half of Brussels infections due to returning travellers

    The share of coronavirus infections coming from travellers in the Brussels-Capital Region is increasing, as returning travellers are now responsible for half of all detected cases. Read more.

    3. Rooftop greenhouse restaurant to open in Brussels centre

    Adventurous diners looking for a meal with a view will soon be able to dine on the roof of the Royal Library of Belgium in a new pop up restaurant. Read more.

    4. Traffic institute calls for safer crossings after fatal accident

    The traffic research institute Vias has called for a change to the way Belgium organises its pedestrian crossings, after an accident in Antwerp yesterday in which two children died. Read more.

    5. CovidSafeBE app launches new, easier and more secure update

    On Tuesday, an update for the CovidSafeBE app, already used by more than four million people, was launched, making it more user-friendly, easier and more secure to use. Read more.

    6. Research: Octopus brains grow in a similar way to humans’

    Despite a gap of 600 million years of evolution, the brain of a human develops in a very similar way to that of an octopus, according to researchers from the University of Leuven. Read more.

    7. Wolf attacks in Wallonia: 30 sheep in one month

    In just one month, 30 sheep have fallen victim to attacks by a wolf (or wolves) in the region around Jalhay, Liège in Wallonia, according to Violaine Fichefet, a biologist in charge of wildlife monitoring at the Walloon Public Service (SPW). Read more.