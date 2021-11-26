Belgium in Brief: Saving The Holiday Season...

No matter how you look at it, it’s beginning to look a lot like… the holiday season.

How people celebrate at this time of year varies depending on tradition and family holidays but no matter where you are, December is a month of seeing people.

Or, at least, it should be.

With the end of November rapidly approaching, the storm clouds are gathering for yet more restrictions to dampen the festive period.

Belgium’s Consultative Committee convened at 8.00 AM this morning to decide on the best plan for the country. Depending on when you get around to reading this they might even have revealed what it is they decided. Currently, they haven’t.

Let’s take a look at what the experts have said on end-of-year celebrations ahead of the meeting.

Marc Van Ranst: “Those celebrations are still a month away,” he said but added that festivities will probably not be “completely normal like in 2019 yet. But whether it will be as drastic as in 2020? I do not think so either.”

Frank Vandenbroucke: “Avoid too much contact, especially when indoors. I am hoping for good Christmas and end-of-year celebrations but let us be strict now. And even then, I cannot make any promises. We must do what is necessary right now.”

Leaks are suggesting lots of things, but these are yet to be confirmed. Official announcements will be made by Prime Minister De Croo at 1:00 PM.

So what do you think is going to happen?

Let @johnstonjules know.

