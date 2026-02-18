Three alleged conmen detained near Brussels for deaf-mute scam

Illustration shows the name of the Rixensart municipality on a road sign. Credit: Belga

Three individuals suspected of fraud were arrested in Rixensart, Walloon Brabant on Tuesday, following offences committed in Péruwelz, Hainaut.

Police officers from the Mazerine zone intercepted a suspicious vehicle late Tuesday morning on Avenue John Fitzgerald Kennedy in Rixensart.

The car was flagged in connection with a scam carried out in December 2025 at a Colruyt shop in Péruwelz, in the Tournaisis region.

The suspects pretended to be deaf-mute individuals and stole money from several victims. The total amount stolen has not been disclosed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The three people in the vehicle were apprehended and detained. They have no fixed abode in Belgium and were born in 1989, 1996, and 1999, respectively.

