Tokischa, Juls and many more complete the Couleur Café line-up

The first day of the Couleur Cafe music festival in Brussels, Friday 27 June 2025. Credit: Belga

Belgian rapper Bryan MG, Jamaican DJ and singer Yaadcore, Dominican reggaeton queen Tokischa, and Belgian collective Reggaebus were announced on Tuesday as part of the lineup for the Couleur Café festival.

On Friday, 26 June, Bryan MG will make his return to the festival after captivating audiences on the Niveau4 stage last year with his R&B and hip-hop sound.

Joining him on the opening day will be Sainté, a rising talent in British rap, alongside Yaadcore, a leading figure in Jamaica’s reggae revival.

Also performing is Juls, renowned for his work on major hits in African pop music, and Dyce, whose fusion of trap and Latin vibes promises high-energy performances.

The Saturday lineup will be headlined by Tokischa, bringing her explosive energy and signature Dominican dembow and reggaeton sound to the stage.

Her upcoming debut album, Amor & Droga, releasing on 16 April, sets the tone for her festival showcase. French-Haitian artist Naïka will also take the stage, known for her powerful voice and emotionally charged lyrics.

R&B fans can look forward to kulturr, whose sound fuses French rap, R&B, and afrobeats, highlighted by his latest album Hope: Imani.

Parisongo will provide Cuban flavour with vibrant songo instrumentals that promise to strike a chord with the audience.

On the Dub Stage, Elisethere will craft a unique journey through dub and steppers, while Esaïa will deliver a rare and electrifying dancefloor experience.

Sunday, 28 June, will feature Jarreau Vandal and Tash LC spinning an eclectic mix of Brazilian funk, South African gqom, and hip-hop remixes. Gayance will contribute her signature fusion of house music and broken beat.

On the Dub Stage, Reggaebus will return alongside Dub Shepherds featuring Junior Roy, who will showcase their distinctive roots-inspired sound.

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