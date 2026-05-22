More places to take a dip: Flanders approves new swimming zones

An illustrative picture shows a man in an open-air swimming pool in the Boekenberg park, in Antwerp, Tuesday, 1 January 2019. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Flanders has approved 10 new open water swimming zones where water quality will be monitored.

The newly designated zones include Oude Veurnevaart in Nieuwpoort, IJsevijver in Overijse, Damse Vaart Noord in Damme, Bonapartedok in Antwerp, Langerei in Bruges, and Vossemeren in Lommel.

Additionally, four new long-distance swimming zones have been established: E10 Plas in Brasschaat, Spuikom in Ostend, De Geestige Put in Waregem, and Bastion in Kinrooi.

The Flemish Environment Agency will conduct regular sampling to ensure safety standards. If water quality temporarily falls below acceptable levels, the affected zones will close.

Local governments in Flanders receive support to develop swimming zones in rivers, lakes, and ponds. A practical guide helps municipalities set up these areas.

All water quality test results will be published on www.kwaliteitzwemwater.be and displayed on-site by the operators.

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