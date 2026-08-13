Brussels restaurant closes just months after reopening in Jette

The restaurant has closed down. Credit: Facebook / Wine in the City

The Brussels restaurant Wine in the City, located on Place du Miroir in Jette, has closed its doors only a few months after reopening under new ownership. The sudden departure of its chef, Arthur Sabbe, has brought the new venture to an abrupt end.

The restaurant reopened at the beginning of the year under new managers, Patrick Wilikens and John Haijen, following the departure of previous owners Eddy Münster and Isabelle Tillemans. The establishment was known for its fine dining and extensive selection of high-end wines.

For the new owners, the project was short-lived. According to DH, the restaurant's closure follows the unexpected departure of chef Arthur Sabbe, who had previously worked at Chalet de la Forêt in Uccle and Fico in Ixelles.

"Our chef left. He abandoned us overnight," one of the owners told DH. The departure has left the managers disappointed, particularly after the investment made in the restaurant.

The owners explained that they did not want to continue the project with another chef and risk compromising the restaurant's identity. The establishment has therefore closed under the Wine in the City name.

Sabbe confirmed to the newspaper that he had left the restaurant. "I was self-employed, so there was nothing tying me to the restaurant. I found something better elsewhere, and I'm going to work in Bora Bora."

He added that it had been "a great experience" and that he was grateful to the restaurant's customers, but had decided to pursue "another adventure".

Several potential buyers have reportedly already expressed interest in the location and are considering developing their own concepts there.

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