Three Belgians among 517 missing foreign tourists in deadly Nepal floods

Credit: Belga

Nepalese authorities said on Thursday that 644 tourists were missing, including 517 foreigners, a day after a devastating flood killed at least 332 people near the Nepal-China border.

The latest tally was released by Nepal’s tourism office. It said the missing also included 127 Nepalese tourists.

Among the foreign nationals unaccounted for were three Belgians, 178 Indians, 65 Americans, 53 Ukrainians, 51 Malaysians, 33 Britons, 25 Canadians, 15 Australians and 12 Israelis.

The death toll from flooding in Nepal has risen to 332, while three people have been reported dead across the border in Tibet, according to the BBC, citing Nepalese police.

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