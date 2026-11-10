More than four in ten (41.2%) Belgian employees feel underpaid compared to other Belgian workers, according to a new survey from HR services provider Partena Professional.

The figure rises to almost half of women (48.5%), which stands in contrast to the share of men who feel underpaid (34.3%).

"Pay satisfaction is not just about the amount on the payslip, but also about the way in which employees assess their pay in relation to others," Mieke Hendrickx, Managing Partner at Partena Professional, said about the results.

The pay satisfaction gap between men and women echoes a recent study that found the gender pay gap in Belgium was widening, with the share of Belgian companies paying men and women differently for the same work increasing from one in five to one in four in just a year.

Existing legislation requires equal pay for equal work. However, many women don't know they are working with a gender pay gap. Though a new EU directive on pay transparency is due to come into force in Belgium to provide greater transparency, this initiative has been delayed.

Partena Professional advises employees concerned about pay discrepancies to discuss them with their employers, but to be well prepared with examples of pay for those in similar roles, experience, responsibilities, and working hours.

"Consider the full remuneration package, including non-statutory benefits and any bonuses," advises Hendrickx. In Belgium, extra legal salary benefits are often used to increase take-home pay, distorting the ability to compare gross pay between employees.

Overall, Partena's survey found that on average Belgians rate their pay at 6.7 out of 10. However, this is not uniform, with around one in six manual workers being dissatisfied with their pay.

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