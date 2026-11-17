Since the scheme was expanded to all sectors on 1 July, only 2.4% of flexi-job hours were worked in the newly opened sectors, according to a study published today by HR services provider SD Worx.

Originally intended for the seasonal hospitality sector, flexi-jobs were extended to all sectors this July (with a few exceptions), and recent announcements suggest the scheme will soon be extended to freelancers. In 2025, over 150,000 people held a flexi-job.

“This initial assessment does not show any major upheaval,” said Cécile Canquelain, director of sectors and SME segments for Brussels and Wallonia at SD Worx. She added that the coming quarters would show how flexi-job use will develop in the sectors covered by the expansion.

Flexi-jobs were introduced in 2015 to allow retirees and those working at least four-fifths of a full-time job to earn extra income, for example through additional weekend work.

While flexi-jobbers receive social and other employment benefits, they pay no tax or social security on these wages. To encourage employers to offer flexi-jobs, the scheme reduces their social security and tax contributions.

A recent survey by HR services firm Partnea Professional found that some employees were cutting back on full-time work and switching to flexi-jobs because they can earn more in net pay than staying in their existing full-time roles.

While only 2.4% of hours in the third quarter were in first-time flexi-job sectors, some fields dominated within that small share. SD Worx found that construction accounted for 17.3% of hours, while security and surveillance services accounted for 15.7%.

The study of 20,000 flexi-workers employed through one of SD Worx's clients found that the liberal professions came next, accounting for 12.4% of hours worked, with an average of 98 hours per worker.

Traditional sectors nevertheless remained dominant. Hospitality, independent retail, and food retail together accounted for nearly two-thirds of all hours worked.

The study also found differences between age groups. People aged 60 and over made up about one-third of the flexi-job workers counted, but accounted for more than 44% of hours recorded in September.

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