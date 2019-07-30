 
Belgium in Brief: How did the deer cross the road? Quiet busking and spontaneous scooter fire
Tuesday, 30 July, 2019
    Tuesday, 30 July 2019
    Belgium in Brief: How did the deer cross the road? Quiet busking and spontaneous scooter fire
    A young man from Scharbeek dies after getting into difficulties while swimming in a canal, a bridge for animals across the Brussels Ring proves successful and street musicians are told to be quiet in Brussels.

    Here’s a recap of the news you should know in Belgium this morning:

    1. Brussels eco-bridge sees success as animals use it to cross the motorway

    An eco bridge built across the Brussels ring road is proving to be a success after camera footage has confirmed it is being used by deer, foxes and other animals to get from one part of the Zonian forest to the other Read more

    2. Young man (21) dies after swimming in forbidden spot in Flanders

    A 21-year-old young man from Brussels died while swimming on Monday after he got into difficulties near the Visserskaai in Kortrijk, West Flanders. The public prosecutor suspects that the boy got into trouble due to the current, and perhaps became stuck in the plants, reports Bruzz. Read more.

    3. Moped ‘spontaneously’ catches fire in Schaerbeek

    An electric moped parked in a street in Schaerbeek caught fire on Monday afternoon in what a Brussels fire brigade spokesperson described as a “spontaneous” blaze. Read more.

    4. Street musicians are too loud, say Brussels centre residents

    According to some Brussels residents, street musicians in Brussels are breaking the 60-decibel limit set by the City, and driving them to distraction with performances as loud as a lawnmower. Read more.

    5. ‘Missing’ Liège woman found trapped inside her own car

    A 45-year-old woman reported missing a week ago was found trapped inside her own car during a heatwave after an apparent accident, public prosecutors said Tuesday. The woman had spent at least six days with no food or water during the record-breaking heatwave which hit Belgium last week. Read more

    6. Hundreds of SNCB trains to be suspended during the fall

    Hundreds of trains going through Brussels are expected to be suspended during a month in the Autumn after railway infrastructure company Infrabel said it needed to carry out repairs that could impact the commutes of over 60,000 travellers each day. Read more

    7. Bataclan terror suspect extradited to Belgium

    A Bosnian national wanted for his suspected involvement in the 2015 Paris attacks has been extradited to Belgium a month after he was arrested in Germany, according to reports on Monday. Read more.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

