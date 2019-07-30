Belgium in Brief: How did the deer cross the road? Quiet busking and spontaneous scooter fire

A young man from Scharbeek dies after getting into difficulties while swimming in a canal, a bridge for animals across the Brussels Ring proves successful and street musicians are told to be quiet in Brussels.

An eco bridge built across the Brussels ring road is proving to be a success after camera footage has confirmed it is being used by deer, foxes and other animals to get from one part of the Zonian forest to the other Read more.

A 21-year-old young man from Brussels died while swimming on Monday after he got into difficulties near the Visserskaai in Kortrijk, West Flanders. The public prosecutor suspects that the boy got into trouble due to the current, and perhaps became stuck in the plants, reports Bruzz. Read more.

An electric moped parked in a street in Schaerbeek caught fire on Monday afternoon in what a Brussels fire brigade spokesperson described as a “spontaneous” blaze. Read more.

A 45-year-old woman reported missing a week ago was found trapped inside her own car during a heatwave after an apparent accident, public prosecutors said Tuesday. The woman had spent at least six days with no food or water during the record-breaking heatwave which hit Belgium last week. Read more

Hundreds of trains going through Brussels are expected to be suspended during a month in the Autumn after railway infrastructure company Infrabel said it needed to carry out repairs that could impact the commutes of over 60,000 travellers each day. Read more

A Bosnian national wanted for his suspected involvement in the 2015 Paris attacks has been extradited to Belgium a month after he was arrested in Germany, according to reports on Monday. Read more.

