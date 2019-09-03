Belgium in Brief: Nazi pensions, Naya the wolf and an MP convicted of murder

Belgian’s continue to collect ‘Nazi Pensions’, a Flemish MP is convicted of murdering his wife’s former partner and a back to school holiday guide.

Here’s a recap of the news you should know in Belgium this morning:

A former Flemish parliamentarian and his spouse have been found guilty of the murder of the woman’s ex-husband and sentenced to prison time after a lengthy and oft-postponed trial. Read more.

Figures released for the first time show that more than a dozen Belgians still benefit from a so-called Nazi compensation scheme created for those who served under the Third Reich. Read more.

A Flemish firefighter has confessed to killing his wife by mixing poisonous beans into her food for months nearly a year after her sudden death in 2018. Read more.

Belgians have taken to social media to express their worry over the fate of Naya, a well-known wolf with a territory in the Limburg forest in Flanders. Read more.

A recent ban on the indiscriminate parking of e-scooters and dockless bicycles in several areas in Brussels needs to be expanded further, municipal authorities said on Monday. Read more.

As this years’ summer school holidays come to a close and children across the country begin the new academic year, there are a number of future school holidays to put in the calendar. Read more.

A specialist task force has arrested a man suspected of being the culprit behind a wave of burglaries and home robberies in the Marlow (Uccle/Watermael-Boitsfort/Auderghem) and Montgomery police zones. Read more.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times