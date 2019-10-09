 
Belgium in Brief: Baby vicuña, girl on horseback and misogynistic advertising
Wednesday, 09 October, 2019
    Belgium in Brief: Baby vicuña, girl on horseback and misogynistic advertising

    Wednesday, 09 October 2019

    The Planckendael zoo announced the birth of a baby vicuña, a girl rides to school on horseback and a hamburger brand faces criticism for its advertising campaign.

    Here’s a recap of the news you might have missed this morning:

    1. Baby vicuña born in Planckendael zoo

    The Planckendael zoo announced the birth of a baby vicuña, a wild South American camelid, this weekend. Read more.

    2. Peaceful tribute march to take place in Brussels for minor killed by police car

    The family of 17-year-old Mehdi Ayoub, who was hit and killed by a police car on 20 August 2019, have organised a ‘White March for Mehdi’. Read more.

    3. Bicky Burger criticised for ‘misogynistic’ advertising campaign

    The hamburger brand Bicky Burger has been criticised on social media after sharing an advertisement in which a man hits a woman for giving him the wrong hamburger. Read more.

    4. Antwerp, No. 1 port of entry to Europe for cocaine

    The Container Control Programme mounted by the United Nations and the World Customs Organisation (WCU) allowed for the interception of 54 tonnes of cocaine worldwide, according to information provided at a press conference held in Antwerp on the programme’s 15th anniversary. Read more.

    5. Girl rides to school on horseback after bus failed to show up for 10th time

    Yasmine (15) from the municipality of Grimbergen in Flemish-Brabant, has been riding to school on horseback for several days after her De Lijn bus failed to show up for the tenth time. Read more.

    6. Briton wins record €190 million lottery jackpot

    A British citizen has taken home the jackpot of the latest EuroMillion lottery draw, taking home with him the sum of €190 million. Read more.

    7. Brussels resident receives €16,000 fine for ignoring driving ban

    A Brussels resident has received the maximum fine of €16,000 from the Brussels police court for speeding while ignoring a driving ban. Read more.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

