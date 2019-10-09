Belgium in Brief: Baby vicuña, girl on horseback and misogynistic advertising

The Planckendael zoo announced the birth of a baby vicuña, a girl rides to school on horseback and a hamburger brand faces criticism for its advertising campaign.

Here’s a recap of the news you might have missed this morning:

The Planckendael zoo announced the birth of a baby vicuña, a wild South American camelid, this weekend. Read more.

The family of 17-year-old Mehdi Ayoub, who was hit and killed by a police car on 20 August 2019, have organised a ‘White March for Mehdi’. Read more.

The hamburger brand Bicky Burger has been criticised on social media after sharing an advertisement in which a man hits a woman for giving him the wrong hamburger. Read more.

The Container Control Programme mounted by the United Nations and the World Customs Organisation (WCU) allowed for the interception of 54 tonnes of cocaine worldwide, according to information provided at a press conference held in Antwerp on the programme’s 15th anniversary. Read more.

Yasmine (15) from the municipality of Grimbergen in Flemish-Brabant, has been riding to school on horseback for several days after her De Lijn bus failed to show up for the tenth time. Read more.

A British citizen has taken home the jackpot of the latest EuroMillion lottery draw, taking home with him the sum of €190 million. Read more.

A Brussels resident has received the maximum fine of €16,000 from the Brussels police court for speeding while ignoring a driving ban. Read more.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times