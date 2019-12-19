 
Police arrest seven transmigrants during anti-human smuggling operation in Antwerp
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 19 December, 2019
Latest News:
Police arrest seven transmigrants during anti-human smuggling operation...
Intelligence services make more use of special investigative...
Eddy Merckx elected ‘leader of the year’ at...
Belgium has the most new asthma patients due...
Cardboard tents will be handed to the most...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 19 December 2019
    Police arrest seven transmigrants during anti-human smuggling operation in Antwerp
    Intelligence services make more use of special investigative techniques
    Eddy Merckx elected ‘leader of the year’ at the 2019 Lobby Awards
    Belgium has the most new asthma patients due to air pollution in Europe
    Cardboard tents will be handed to the most needy in Belgium this winter
    Watermark on ‘digital condom’ sexting app can be removed, researchers warn
    African swine fever: infected zone spreads to the south of Neufchâteau
    Police searching for missing paraglider who possibly crashed into woods in Flemish Brabant
    Police release man arrested for spray painting swastikas on door fronts
    Belgain rail strike: What to expect on Thursday
    Brexit: Commission officials aim to ‘make the most’ of the little time remaining
    Child arrested after stabbing in school playground in Antwerp
    Belgian fashion academy named one of the world’s top fashion schools
    Belgian fishermen’s cod quotas cut from 2020
    Bpost in Forest evacuated after brown powder spills from suspicious package
    Man (28) who tried to murder an emergency doctor in Flanders receives sentence
    Belgium sets eyes on 35% cut on greenhouse gas emissions by 2030
    Waiter of Antwerp brasserie fired for insulting client on receipt
    Over 70% of Belgian employees don’t get enough exercise, report shows
    Mother of two Syria fighters claims damages from Belgian state for not stopping them
    View more

    Police arrest seven transmigrants during anti-human smuggling operation in Antwerp

    Thursday, 19 December 2019
    Rather than focusing on motorways, the operation targeted trams that bring transmigrants in the direction of parking lots alongside motorways. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    Police arrested seven transmigrants on Wednesday evening during a four-hour-long operation against human smuggling in Antwerp.

    The operation, which began at around 9:00 PM, was conducted in collaboration between local and federal police units, De Lijn inspectors, the Immigration Office and the public prosector’s office. Rather than focusing the operation in parking lots, the operation targeted trams that bring transmigrants in the direction of parking lots alongside motorways.

    “Here [on trams] our operations are less risky than in the car parks because when transmigrants try to escape there, it sometimes leads to dangerous situations… they are trapped on the buses and trams. [The fact that] they cannot leave is safer for the transmigrants themselves and also for us,” Director-coordinator of the Antwerp Federal Police, Jean-Claude Gunst, told Gazet Van Antwerpen.

    A total of 40 police officers were spread across three different locations; the tram terminal at the park and ride in Wommelgem, the shopping centre of Wijnegem and another place not far from a motorway.

    Police arrested a total of seven transmigrants, some of whom said they were from Eritrea and Guinea.

    Related News:

    “The ultimate goal is to get to gangs who make huge amounts of money through human trafficking through intercepting transmigrants. We want to tackle them. For this, we need information that we receive verbally from picking up migrants or through the documents that they have in their pocket or possibly by reading their mobile phone,” Gunst added.

    Interior Minister, Pieter De Crem (CD&V), came to observe the operation and thank the police, VRT explains.

    “Four hundred transmigrants have already been arrested since 1 December,” said De Crem, who added that “there are now permanent operations against transmigration. It is not because Brexit is coming or because the end-of-year period is coming closer, it is a permanent concern,” the minister explained.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job