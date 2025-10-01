European Parliament turned pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Credit: Belga

Brussels' Station Europe was illuminated in pink on Tuesday night to kick off the International Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The symbolic gesture resulted from a collaboration between the European Parliament (EP) and Belgium’s national breast cancer organisation, Pink Ribbon.

"October is the most important month of the year for us," said Dr. Jan Lamote, president of Pink Ribbon Belgium."Breast cancer is still the most common cancer in Belgian women."

This year, Pink Ribbon wants to specifically draw attention to its recent research on Belgian’s attitudes towards genetic breast cancer testing.

In a representative survey of 1,000 Belgians conducted by IVOX, it was found that at least eight in ten Belgians are willing to be tested for breast cancer genes as a preventive measure.

However, such tests are not regularly used. As a result, the organisation says that one in two hereditary breast cancer genes is only detected at the time of a cancer diagnosis.

Throughout October, Pink Ribbon hopes to foster a dialogue on the role of genetic testing as a preventative tool in Belgium and across the rest of Europe.

The illumination on Tuesday night marked the second consecutive year that the EP participated in the symbolic initiative.

In previous years, other buildings and landmarks across Europe and Belgium, such as the Atomium, were also illuminated to raise awareness for the disease.

Pink Ribbon is a non-profit organisation dedicated to improving breast cancer treatment in Belgium. The funds raised for its projects are managed by the King Baudouin Foundation.

