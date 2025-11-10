Five arrested in connection with Brussels shooting in early November

Five suspects were arrested following a shooting on Brussels' Rue Sallaert in the early hours of 6 November, the Brussels Public Prosecutor confirmed.
A person was reportedly shot at from a car occupied by four individuals. The victim was unharmed.
An investigation into the incident was launched, with the support of the federal judicial police laboratory and a ballistics expert.
The suspects fled in a car but were arrested hours later by the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone. The suspects include three adult men aged between 18 and 23 and one minor aged 17.
A magistrate has been assigned to the case, and arrest warrants were requested for the three adult suspects. They were formally charged with attempted murder and detained.
Another suspect, an 18-year-old man arrested the following day, was also detained after evidence suggested his involvement.
The minor was presented before the youth judge, who ordered his placement in a closed detention facility in line with the prosecutor’s request.
The investigation is ongoing.