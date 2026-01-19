Playlist tailored by STIB staff to play in Brussels metro stations today

Credit: Belga/Emile Windal

A playlist specially tailored by staff from the Brussels transport operator STIB-MIVB will be broadcast in metro stations across the capital today.

The playlist was compiled to cheer up passengers travelling on the third Monday of January, often referred to as Blue Monday, the allegedly most depressing day of the year.

Despite there being little evidence to back up the concept of Blue Monday, STIB has decided to compile a "100% feel-good" playlist just in case.

The almost 10-hour-long eclectic playlist consists of over 150 tracks, ranging from Stromae to The Beatles to Karol G to M83, and even includes a track from the animated film KPop Demon Hunters.

The playlist also includes a song composed and performed by STIB employees for the 2023 Corporate Music Awards, the corporate equivalent of Eurovision.

The playlist will play in all STIB metro and pre-metro stations today, although it will also be available online via Spotify.

While this is the first time that STIB has broadcast a playlist specifically compiled by its staff, the transport operator often selects special playlists to play at its stations to mark specific holidays, like Christmas, or new album releases of certain artists.

STIB has frequently also broadcast playlists of certain famous artists following their deaths, including French singer Johnny Hallyday and Belgian actress and singer Annie Cordy.

