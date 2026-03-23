Noise complaint leads to drug bust and seized weapons in Brussels

Illustrative image of a police officer with a gun. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

Police in Brussels seized significant amounts of nitrous oxide, drugs, and several weapons after responding to a noise complaint on Rue Doyen Adriaens in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean, the Brussels West police zone announced on Monday.

The incident occurred on 28 February 2026. "The caller complained about recurring problems with one of the neighbours and reported people coming and going who were suspected of using narcotics," explained police spokesperson Arjen Van Humbeeck.

Upon arrival, the police officers detected a strong odour of narcotics. They also heard the sound of objects being thrown and breaking glass, and therefore deemed it advisable to request backup before intervening, according to the spokesperson.

While searching the apartment, the officers found 66 cans of nitrous oxide, 980 grams of marijuana, five grams of cocaine, two firearms, four loaded magazines, and 86 rounds of ammunition.

The police also found an alarm pistol, eight cell phones, and cultivation equipment, including two ventilation tubes, bags of fertiliser, and empty pots.

Five suspects were arrested and, following their interrogation, were handed over to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigating judge placed three of the suspects under arrest and released one person on bail after they were charged.

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