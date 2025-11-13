Brussels Airport halted flights after suspected drone sighting

Spotters' Day at Brussels Airport, in Zaventem, on Monday 11 August 2025. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Flights at Brussels Airport were brought to a stop for around half an hour on Wednesday night after air traffic controllers detected what appeared to be a drone, according to Skeyes, the Belgian airspace operator.

As a precaution, all movements were suspended between 22.45 and 23.20. No departures were scheduled after 22.00, but at least two incoming flights were diverted to Liège Airport before heading back to Zaventem later in the night. Both arrived behind schedule, according to the airport’s website.

Operations resumed once the airspace was deemed safe. The nature of the sighting has not yet been confirmed.

