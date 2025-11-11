Reports of drone sightings over NATO base near Maastricht

Illustrative image of a drone. Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne

Reports of drones near NATO’s command centre in Brunssum and Maastricht Aachen Airport last weekend were investigated by the Dutch Royal Marechaussee, a branch of the Netherlands' armed forces.

A spokesperson confirmed the information, initially reported by De Limburger and shared by news agency ANP, but stated that no drones were found during the searches.

Police in Limburg province also received reports of drones flying over several sites in the region. The exact number of drones involved was not recorded, though most are believed to be drones flown as a hobby, according to the spokesperson.

De Limburger further reported drone sightings near the Chemelot chemical plant and above NATO’s airbase in Geilenkirchen, just across the German border.

