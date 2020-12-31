These measures are in force on New Year’s Eve in Belgium

Outside, the general rules on gatherings apply, meaning that people are allowed to get together with a maximum of four people, while still respecting the distance and hygiene rules.
However, for outdoor gatherings, children up to 12 years old are not counted.
Additionally, just like for Christmas, if the celebrations take place in your garden, there has to be direct access, as only your cuddle contact is allowed to enter the house to grab a drink or use the toilet.
How long can the party last?
The curfew measures are still in place, and no exceptions will be made for New Year’s Eve.
In Flanders, the curfew is in force from midnight to 5:00 AM. In the Brussels-Capital Region and Wallonia, the rule applies from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM.
This means that any guests you have should be back home before midnight in Flanders, and before 10:00 PM in the rest of the country. The Walloon Region, which made an exception to the curfew for Christmas Eve, will not do the same tonight.
Additionally, a cuddle contact is also allowed to stay the night.
What about fireworks?
A general ban on the sale or setting off of fireworks is currently in force across the entire country.
Can you travel during the holidays?
Travelling within Belgium is no problem, but the same contact and hygiene measures apply across the whole country.
This means that people are allowed to take a trip with their own household and maximum one cuddle contact. However, bars and restaurants remain closed, even in hotels.