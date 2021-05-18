All people who refused coronavirus vaccine to be offered second chance

All people who fail to turn up for their first coronavirus vaccination appointment will receive a second invitation to be vaccinated at the end of the campaign in Belgium, the Vaccination Task Force announced on Tuesday.
“We are still expecting a lot of deliveries in the third and fourth quarter of this year, but not one vaccine will be lost. Firstly, they will be used to end the ongoing vaccination campaign, and after that, we will give the people who initially refused or hesitated the chance to be vaccinated,” Briat said.
More than 42% of the adult population in Belgium has received a first vaccine, “which means we are now over half the vaccination grade which should be achieved to control the epidemic,” Briat added.
In the coming weeks, over one million doses per week are expected to be administered across the country, and according to Flemish Health Minister Wouter Beke, one in two people living in Flanders should receive at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine by next Monday.
“Then later this year, phase 3 of the vaccination campaign will be initiated, in which vaccines can also be used as a booster, first of all for vulnerable groups, but later on this will be extended to other parts of the population,” Briat explained.
At this point, people of younger age groups in Belgium will also get the chance to be vaccinated, however, this “depends on scientific findings and political decisions,” she said.