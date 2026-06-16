G7 'agrees to ramp up pressure' on Russia through energy 'sanctions'

Tanker suspected of being part of Russia's shadow fleet seized at the naval base in Zeebrugge in early March 2026. © Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

The leaders of the G7 have agreed to step up pressure on Russia through sanctions on hydrocarbons, the main source of funding for Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine, a French diplomatic source announced on Tuesday.

"The leaders agree to step up pressure on Russia, in particular through sanctions on oil and gas," the source stated following a session on Ukraine on the second day of the G7 summit in Evian, under the French presidency, attended by, among others, US President Donald Trump.

"We will also support the momentum (in favour of Kyiv on the ground, ed.) by providing Ukraine with air defence capabilities, means to better protect itself and resources to consolidate the gains made," the source added.

"The G7 should go further collectively to ensure that Ukraine gets the just and lasting peace it deserves," stated British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The United Kingdom is also a member of the G7. According to him, the countries must work together to stop the Russian war machine and to bring peace to the continent.

According to his cabinet, the United Kingdom is now the first G7 country to impose sanctions on several LNG tankers recently purchased by Russia for a project in the Arctic involving liquefied natural gas (LNG), which is already subject to sanctions. It also targets the supply chain for military equipment and the financial networks used to circumvent the sanctions.

Both the United Kingdom and Canada have also announced that a large part of their sanctions will target Russia’s shadow fleet.

The new sanctions target "Russia’s shadow fleet, its energy revenues, its defence sector and the actors behind the disinformation campaigns", according to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

This involves "a total of 162 individuals, entities and vessels – all part of Russia’s war machine".

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