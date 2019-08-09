Belgium in Brief: KU Leuven mental health, clogged drains and STIB timetables

A 24-hour ban in a Schaerbeek district was aimed at curbing disturbances to the public order caused by transmigrants. Local media said violent events had motivated a decision by Schaerbeek major Cécile Jodogne to extend a nightly ban on public alcohol consumption, in place since July, to all hours of the day. Read more.
The Africa Museum is working on an ethical code to ensure future events portray the African continent respectfully after a dress-up party near the grounds of the museum caused outrage among observers. Read more.
Yesterday saw the publication of the law making it an offence to smoke in the presence of a young person aged 16 and under, on pain of a fine of up to 1,000 euros. The law actually comes into force on 18 August. Read more.