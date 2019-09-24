 
Belgium in Brief: Brussels emergency, migrants evicted and Thomas Cook saga
Tuesday, 24 September, 2019
    Belgium in Brief: Brussels emergency, migrants evicted and Thomas Cook saga

    Tuesday, 24 September 2019

    Brussels aims to prioritise climate goals by declaring a state of climate emergency, an update on Thomas Cook in Belgium and some (more) news on Brexit.

    Here’s a recap of the news you might have missed this morning:

    1. Brussels declares state of climate emergency

    Brussels has declared a state of climate emergency, in a move by municipal officials aimed at prioritising climate goals and environmental measures at the local level.  Read more.

    2. Eviction of citizen-led migrant housing centre pushed back by one month

    The migrant housing centre operated by a citizen-based aid group will be able to remain in a public building for an additional month, Brussels’ mayor announced Monday. Read more.

    3. Charles Michel pledges to double Belgium’s financial contributions to fight climate change

    Outgoing Prime Minister Charles Michel announced he would seek to double Belgium’s financial contribution to the fight against climate change in a speech at the United Nations’ annual summit. Read more.

    4. Brexit: UK Supreme Court rules suspension of parliament is unlawful

    The UK Supreme Court announced on Tuesday morning its judgement that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament was unlawful. Read more.

    5. Young man in drag freed from locker in Antwerp train station

    In Antwerp-Central train station, staff were required to step in to free a young man who had accidentally locked himself in a locker on Saturday night. Read more.

    6. Brussels Airlines cancels flights amid Thomas Cook bankruptcy fallout

    Brussels Airlines has cancelled two international return flights it operates for newly-bankrupt travel firm Thomas Cook, the airline announced Monday. Read more.

    7. Thomas Cook: what’s happening in Belgium?

    After the news that Thomas Cook was ceasing all U.K. operations and going into administration, Belgian staff and customers have found themselves uncertain over the future of the company. Read more.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

