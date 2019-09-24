Belgium in Brief: Brussels emergency, migrants evicted and Thomas Cook saga

Brussels aims to prioritise climate goals by declaring a state of climate emergency, an update on Thomas Cook in Belgium and some (more) news on Brexit.

Here’s a recap of the news you might have missed this morning:

Brussels has declared a state of climate emergency, in a move by municipal officials aimed at prioritising climate goals and environmental measures at the local level. Read more.

The migrant housing centre operated by a citizen-based aid group will be able to remain in a public building for an additional month, Brussels’ mayor announced Monday. Read more.

Outgoing Prime Minister Charles Michel announced he would seek to double Belgium’s financial contribution to the fight against climate change in a speech at the United Nations’ annual summit. Read more.

The UK Supreme Court announced on Tuesday morning its judgement that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament was unlawful. Read more.

In Antwerp-Central train station, staff were required to step in to free a young man who had accidentally locked himself in a locker on Saturday night. Read more.

Brussels Airlines has cancelled two international return flights it operates for newly-bankrupt travel firm Thomas Cook, the airline announced Monday. Read more.

After the news that Thomas Cook was ceasing all U.K. operations and going into administration, Belgian staff and customers have found themselves uncertain over the future of the company. Read more.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times