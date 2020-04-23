National Security Council on Friday: what will be discussed?

The leaked report recommended a partial reopening of businesses and shops from 4 May and a return to school from 18 May, as well as the reopening of several businesses and companies.
During the press conference after the last National Security Council meeting, Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès announced that all mass events until 31 August would be cancelled, and that the discussion about smaller events would be held during this meeting.
The restart of work in a number of sectors, mainly non-essential activities including construction, wholesale trade, manufacturing and transport (except for aviation) will also be discussed, according to the leaked report, and banks and insurance companies, as well as administrative services, were explicitly mentioned as well.