 
National Security Council on Friday: what will be discussed?
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 23 April, 2020
Latest News:
National Security Council on Friday: what will be...
Coronavirus: the end of low-cost flying?...
Decisions will be made at the security council,...
Investigations into two allegations of police violence in...
Coronavirus: Rock Werchter offers vouchers, not refunds...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 23 April 2020
    National Security Council on Friday: what will be discussed?
    Coronavirus: the end of low-cost flying?
    Decisions will be made at the security council, ‘not in the press’
    Investigations into two allegations of police violence in Brussels
    Coronavirus: Rock Werchter offers vouchers, not refunds
    Iran frees more than 1,000 foreign prisoners, but not VUB professor Djalali
    UK starts human trials of Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday
    Video game sales reach record high amid lockdown
    Netherlands wants to fully open primary schools before the summer
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s excess mortality is 80%
    Excess mortality: up to 169% in some Flemish cities
    Coronavirus: Inviting friends over still not allowed, says De Block
    Belgium in Brief: An ‘Almost Criminal’ Leak
    Coronavirus: ‘keep teachers nearing retirement away from classrooms’
    Coronavirus: 230 new deaths, 211 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Coronavirus: Banks increase estimates of economic damage
    Belgian hospital wants to research immunity to second infection
    Hotel Metropole faces closure with loss of 129 jobs
    Coronavirus: Only 3% have immunity, tests show
    Over half of people with Covid-19 symptoms go out unprotected: survey
    View more

    National Security Council on Friday: what will be discussed?

    Thursday, 23 April 2020
    Belgium's National Security Council will meet on Friday to discuss the further course of the lockdown. Credit: Belga

    On Friday, Belgium’s National Security Council (NSC) will meet to discuss the next step in the e phase-out of the lockdown measures beyond 3 May.

    Ahead of the meeting, a draft version of recommendations by the Group of Experts for an Exit Strategy (GEES) to relax the measures was leaked to the press. However, several experts, as well as the Belgian Prime Minister, expressed their regrets about the leak, and stressed that the leak only concerned a draft version.

    The leaked report recommended a partial reopening of businesses and shops from 4 May and a return to school from 18 May, as well as the reopening of several businesses and companies.

    During the press conference after the last National Security Council meeting, Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès announced that all mass events until 31 August would be cancelled, and that the discussion about smaller events would be held during this meeting.

    Related News:

     

    This means, in particular, that Friday will bring clarity about whether or not weddings can still take place, after the sector asked for clarification several times.

    The reopening of schools and the further course of the academic year will also be on the agenda. Earlier this week, Brussels schools announced that they would not organise final exams, but Flemish Education Minister Ben Weyts announced that he still wants to go through with them, and aims to partially reopen schools from 15 May.

    The restart of work in a number of sectors, mainly non-essential activities including construction, wholesale trade, manufacturing and transport (except for aviation) will also be discussed, according to the leaked report, and banks and insurance companies, as well as administrative services, were explicitly mentioned as well.

    In terms of social contact, the leaked recommendations suggest that allowing people to meet with a fixed group of up to ten people will also be discussed.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job