Belgium in Brief: China declines to invest, missing Belgian in Iceland and a new look for Manneken Pis

Investment from China into Europe sees a sharp decline, a Belgian man goes missing while on a sols adventure trip in Iceland and Manneken Pis gets a new outfit to celebrate the Brussels flower festival.

Here’s a recap of the news you should know in Belgium this morning:

Residents in Casablanca took to the streets of the Moroccan city at the weekend, wearing shorts and chanting in solidarity with Belgian youth volunteers who received violent threats for working in shorts. Read more.

Police in Iceland are searching for a Belgian traveller who vanished on a lake on Saturday during a solo kayaking trip. Björn Debecker, 41, was last seen in a camping site near Thingvallavatn, the largest natural lake in the country. Read more.

An investigation is underway after one person’s lifeless body was found near a Brussels shopping centre on Monday evening. Local police were alerted to the discovery of the male body on Avenue de Vilvorde, close to shopping mall Docks Bruxsel, at roughly 6:00 PM. Read more.

A homeless man in Brussels has been camping outside of the Ixelles town hall since 1 August to prove his links with the municipality. Fifty-year-old Frank Laeremans set up camp after a warning by the Public Center for Social Welfare (OCMW) that he might lose his living wage. Read more.

Dressed in floral print dungarees inspired by the flag colours of the flower shows artists, Manneken Pis honours the Brussels Flowertime festival, which runs from the 14th-18th August in Brussels City Hall. Read more.

Chinese companies invested 2.4 billion dollars (2.1 billion euro) in Europe in the first half of 2019, 84% less than in January-June 2018, according to a study by the EY economic consultancy. Read more.

Post offices will close on Thursday, Friday and Sunday for the Assumption weekend, the Belgian postal service, Bpost, announced on Monday. However, they will be open on Saturday. Read more.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times