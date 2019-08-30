Belgium in Brief: Belgian Tesla hack, food banks on the rise and KFC no more?

Brussels ranks on the word’s safest cities, a record number of Belgians are now using food banks and experts speak out against the Brussels car toll.

Here’s a recap of the news you should know in Belgium this morning:

Amsterdam is with Copenhagen the safest city in Europe, and the two are the only European cities to feature in the Top Ten of safe cities worldwide, according to a report by the Economist Intelligence Unit, Brussels comes in at 24th place. Read more.

Current plans by fast-food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) to open a new restaurant in Brussels cannot go forward because they are not in line with regulations, regional authorities in Brussels said. Read more.

In April 2019, the KU Leuven team informed Tesla that they were still able to hack into the updated key, it was revealed on Tuesday at a conference in the U.S. Read more.

A record number of Belgians signed up at the food bank in the past year, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to over 100,000 in a hike that has sparked concerns with the food bank federation. Read more.

The proposed toll scheme on vehicles entering Brussels would push users to take riskier alternatives and is not a viable mobility policy for the long term, according to insurance and mobility organisation Touring. Read more.

The discovery of a man speeding on an e-bike in Kortrijk by police suggests a trend of tampering with e-bikes to hike up their maximum speed is continuing, according to police. Read more.

Rail traffic on the Brussels to Namur and Luxembourg lines will face disruptions on Friday, with replacement services put in place as railway companies face another cable theft in under a month. Read more.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times