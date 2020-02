The police handed the 12 people over to the Immigration Department. Credit: Belga

12 people who were hiding in a refrigerated truck were found on Wednesday in the municipality of Ternat in the Flemish Brabant province.

The police handed the 12 people over to the Immigration Department, confirmed Michel Vanderhasselt, the mayor of Ternat, reports De Standaard.

The truck was making a delivery to the Ferrero company on Wednesday, when the loading space was opened and the twelve people were discovered.

All 12 have the Eritrean nationality, according to their statements, but further research will bring more clarity, reports Het Nieuwsblad. When or where they crawled into the truck, or where they were going, is not clear.

At the end of October 2019, 39 people were found dead in the English town of Essex after a long journey in such a refrigerated trailer.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times