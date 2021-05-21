Belgium in Brief: One Step Closer to Travel Plans

The EU reached a provisional deal for its ‘Digital Covid Certificate’ to make free movement during the pandemic easier just yesterday, bringing many people one step closer to going on holiday this summer.

If the certificate gets the final approval in early June, it will be introduced from 1 July, right in time for the summer holidays.

In the meantime, some key players in the Belgian travel sector have taken a number of measures and precautions to make sure that passengers are as safe as possible.

As long as not everyone has been (fully) vaccinated, the measures that we all know by heart now will likely remain throughout the entire summer: hand hygiene, social distancing, face masks and ventilation.

Besides these, the travel sector is hoping that tents placed in front of the departure hall to prevent a lot of people from congregating at the check-in, and flexible rebooking options for flights, will both make people feel safe enough to go on vacation.

On top of that, testing will remain ever-present, with Brussels Airlines’ CEO Peter Gerber pushing for the acceptance of rapid tests, as well.

“It would be a step in the right direction,” he said during a press conference, adding that this form of testing is already accepted in some neighbouring countries.

What do you think?

Will the EU’s Digital Green Certificate save your summer plans? Should rapid tests be accepted before boarding a plane?

Let @johnstonjules know. Or @maithechini, as she wrote this today.

