Belgium in Brief: ‘Four Weeks Of Hell’...

It’s difficult to write a newsletter roundup when you don’t know if the news will have changed by the time you go to publish.
Today’s meeting of Belgium’s Consultative Committee started at 9:00 AM this morning, and by the time I finally got around to writing this intro, we have nothing but speculation, predictions, and hope.
According to recent research, the best outcome from a psychological perspective might be to properly lock down Belgium, at least for a bit.
“A hard but short lockdown is the best option from an epidemiological perspective, but also from a psychological perspective it is the only chance to still motivate the population,” Professor Inez Germeys, a member of the “Psychology and Corona” working group, which advises the government, explained today.
Yesterday’s BIB question asked readers if they thought locking down now was a good idea, and the response was mixed.
Locking down now gained some support as a quick solution to a mounting problem, but critics wondered if it would be effective as long as vaccination strategy continued to stutter. Have your say here.
The Consultative Committee will announce the latest changes to Belgium’s coronavirus fighting measures during a press conference from 1:20 PM, according to the cabinet of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. Read more.
Belgium’s Consultative Committee has reportedly decided to shut down contact professions again from Saturday.
Non-medical contact professions, such as hairdressers and beauticians, will have to close again, according to reports in several media. This rule would contradict statements by Prime Minister Alexander De Croo in January, when he had said that once hairdressers were allowed to reopen, they would stay open.Read more
If the Consultative Committee decides to implement strict coronavirus fighting measures today, they will already have a positive effect on Belgium’s figures in a week, according to biostatistician Geert Molenberghs. Read More.