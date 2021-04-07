The Recap: Trains, Tests & Targets

What can (and can’t) you do in Belgium during the Easter break?: The Belgian Easter holidays officially take place between Saturday 3 and Sunday 18 April this year. And while the weather isn’t expected to be as nice as during this period last year, the government has imposed fewer restrictions on travel, meeting people outdoors, and various other activities. This is what you can and can’t do.
Record year for new renewable energy capacity worldwide: In 2020, more than 260 gigawatts of additional capacity for renewable energy was installed worldwide. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), growth in the sector jumped by 50% despite the coronavirus pandemic.