The Recap: Trains, Tests & Targets

16-year-olds in Belgium will be able to vote in European elections from 2024: In Belgium, adolescents from the age of 16 will be allowed to vote for the European elections starting from 2024. A joint bill, introduced by the Green party and the Flemish conservative party Open Vld, put the right to vote for people younger than 18 into practice.

EU countries could reach vaccination target by end June, leaked Commission memo says: Most member states of the European Union currently have enough coronavirus vaccines to fully vaccinate a majority of their populations by the end of June, according to a leaked document from the European Commission.

Dozens of young people party on train to Brussels: investigation opened: An investigation has been opened into images circulating on social media of dozens of partying young people packed on a train going to Brussels this weekend. There was no regard for the coronavirus measures.

What can (and can’t) you do in Belgium during the Easter break?: The Belgian Easter holidays officially take place between Saturday 3 and Sunday 18 April this year. And while the weather isn’t expected to be as nice as during this period last year, the government has imposed fewer restrictions on travel, meeting people outdoors, and various other activities. This is what you can and can’t do.

Self-tests available in pharmacies: how does it work?: Pharmacies in Belgium will start selling Covid-19 self-tests from Tuesday, in an effort to better identify coronavirus cases.

‘Would make no sense’: Brussels won’t use Belgium’s vaccination reserve list: The vaccination reserve list cannot be used by residents of the Brussels-Capital Region, as they already had another system in use. To get on the Brussels-Capital Region list, citizens should call the telephone number 02 214 19 19.

STIB to stop French announcements on services in Flanders: The announcement system in vehicles from the Brussels public transport company STIB will be adapted once vehicles cross the border into Flanders to only be made Dutch, according to Flemish Mobility Minister Lydia Peeters.

People in England will get free rapid Covid-19 test twice a week: Starting 9 April, everyone in England will be able to take a rapid coronavirus test, for free, twice a week. With that extensive testing programme, the government hopes to detect outbreaks quickly and find infections in people who have no symptoms.

Record year for new renewable energy capacity worldwide: In 2020, more than 260 gigawatts of additional capacity for renewable energy was installed worldwide. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), growth in the sector jumped by 50% despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Night train plans to connect Brussels to Amsterdam, Berlin and Prague: A new night train service plans to connect Brussels to Amsterdam, Berlin and Prague from next year, European Sleeper and RegioJet announced on Tuesday.

