The Recap: Courts, Construction & Closed Classes...

Police shut down 300-person rave outside Brussels: Police shut down a 300-person rave party in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw on the outskirts of Brussels this weekend. The partygoers pelted the police with glass bottles and tried to flee through the roof of the warehouse where the party was held.
Construction begins on new bridge near Tour & Taxi: Construction begins on the long-awaited Susan Daniel Bridge over the Brussels Canal, starting 15 Thursday. The bridge will connect Rue Picard in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean – near the Tour & Taxi event space – and Boulevard Simón Bolívar, which leads to Brussels Gare du Nord.
France attempts to curb ‘third wave’ with light lockdown: France began a two-week Spring break on Saturday, with a ban on travel between regions and a daily 7:00 PM curfew. The country hopes to curb the coronavirus epidemic with this light lockdown and with the acceleration of their vaccination program.