Belgium in Brief: Google gaffe, Taxis on trial and a pesky pig

A deadly accident sees the ring road shut down, Brussels Airport tries a new baggage handling system and a suspicious pig closes down a Brussels street.

Here’s a recap of the news you should know in Belgium this morning:

Binta Sagna, a French-born Senegalese activist, was found dead in her Brussels home at the start of the week, and police on Wednesday said the celebrated African entrepreneur died of natural causes. Read more.

A vehicle hit and killed a man trying to cross the ring road between Dilbeek and Anderlecht. The collision also led to another driver crashing into and knocking over a road sign and had impacted traffic all morning. Read more.

Passengers wishing to hail a taxi ride from Brussels Airport to the city centre will have to pay one of the highest fares per kilometre in Europe, a new industry report showed. Read more.

Search results provided by internet search giant Google are different depending on whether you search in French or in Dutch, according to research by a doctoral student from the Free University of Brussels (VUB). Read more.

A new ordinance – in force since July 19 – restricts drinking hours in public places for a temporary period in Saint Josse, the major of the Brussels municipality confirmed. Read more.

Brussels Airport will roll out a new baggage handling system in two years’ time, a union member said after a series of system breakdowns have repeatedly impacted flights at the airport in recent months. Read more.

The army mine clearance service (DOVO) was called out to Rue Souveraine in Ixelles on Wednesday to deal with a suspicious package – a plush pig with wires around its neck. Read more.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times