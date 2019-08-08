 
Belgium in Brief: Google gaffe, Taxis on trial and a pesky pig
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 08 August, 2019
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: Google gaffe, Taxis on trial...
Germany: former SS guard to stand trial in...
Brussels to create list of e-scooter no-parking zones...
Non-profit cancels work camps in Morocco following threats...
Amnesty International says travellers at risk in USA...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 08 August 2019
    Belgium in Brief: Google gaffe, Taxis on trial and a pesky pig
    Germany: former SS guard to stand trial in October
    Brussels to create list of e-scooter no-parking zones
    Non-profit cancels work camps in Morocco following threats
    Amnesty International says travellers at risk in USA
    Skype conversations are not so private
    Strike talks among British Ryanair pilots
    Senegalese activist found dead in Brussels home
    Google search in Dutch brings up different results than search in French
    Brussels Airport to install new baggage handling system
    Saint-Josse restricts drinking hours in public spaces
    Deadly accident paralyses traffic on outer ring road
    Parents concerned by threats made against young Belgian volunteers in Morocco
    Computer woes disrupt British Airways flights
    Railway workers plan strike for August 17
    Suspicious toy pig sees Brussels street closed by bomb squad
    Ties between French-speakers in Brussels & Wallonia focus of new government post
    Taxi fares from Brussels Airport among the most expensive in Europe
    Belgium not ready to face a long drought, expert warns
    Moroccan man who called for Belgian volunteers to be beheaded arrested for hate speech
    View more

    Belgium in Brief: Google gaffe, Taxis on trial and a pesky pig

    Thursday, 08 August 2019

    A deadly accident sees the ring road shut down, Brussels Airport tries a new baggage handling system and a suspicious pig closes down a Brussels street.

    Here’s a recap of the news you should know in Belgium this morning:

    1. Senegalese activist found dead in Brussels home

    Binta Sagna, a French-born Senegalese activist, was found dead in her Brussels home at the start of the week, and police on Wednesday said the celebrated African entrepreneur died of natural causes. Read more

    2. Deadly accident paralyses traffic on the Brussels outer ring road

    A vehicle hit and killed a man trying to cross the ring road between Dilbeek and Anderlecht. The collision also led to another driver crashing into and knocking over a road sign and had impacted traffic all morning. Read more.

    3. Taxi fares from Brussels Airport among the most expensive in Europe

    Passengers wishing to hail a taxi ride from Brussels Airport to the city centre will have to pay one of the highest fares per kilometre in Europe, a new industry report showed. Read more.

    4. Google searches in Dutch brings up different results than in French

    © Belga

    Search results provided by internet search giant Google are different depending on whether you search in French or in Dutch, according to research by a doctoral student from the Free University of Brussels (VUB). Read more.

    5. Saint-Josse restricts drinking hours in public spaces

    A new ordinance – in force since  July 19 – restricts drinking hours in public places for a temporary period in Saint Josse, the major of the Brussels municipality confirmed. Read more.

    6. Brussels Airport to install new baggage handling system

    Brussels Airport will roll out a new baggage handling system in two years’ time, a union member said after a series of system breakdowns have repeatedly impacted flights at the airport in recent months. Read more.

    7. Suspicious pig toy closes Brussels street

    The army mine clearance service (DOVO) was called out to Rue Souveraine in Ixelles on Wednesday to deal with a suspicious package – a plush pig with wires around its neck. Read more.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job