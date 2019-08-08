Belgium in Brief: Google gaffe, Taxis on trial and a pesky pig

Binta Sagna, a French-born Senegalese activist, was found dead in her Brussels home at the start of the week, and police on Wednesday said the celebrated African entrepreneur died of natural causes. Read more.
A vehicle hit and killed a man trying to cross the ring road between Dilbeek and Anderlecht. The collision also led to another driver crashing into and knocking over a road sign and had impacted traffic all morning.
Search results provided by internet search giant Google are different depending on whether you search in French or in Dutch, according to research by a doctoral student from the Free University of Brussels (VUB).
Brussels Airport will roll out a new baggage handling system in two years' time, a union member said after a series of system breakdowns have repeatedly impacted flights at the airport in recent months.