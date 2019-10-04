 
Friday, 04 October, 2019
    Belgium in Brief: Stranded ‘whale’, director’s lost dog found and Flanders wants an institution to oversee mosques

    Friday, 04 October 2019

    A video of a ‘whale’ stranded alongside the Brussels canal has been shared, the dog of French director Leos Carax has been found, and Flanders wants an institution to oversee its mosques.

    Here’s a recap of the news you might have missed this morning:

    1. A ‘whale’ stranded next to Tour and Taxis

    A video of what appears to be a stranded whale alongside the Brussels canal was shared on Friday morning by the Ville de Brussels Facebook account. Read more.

    2. First Instagram museum in Belgium opens its doors

    Smile Safari, the biggest Instagram museum in Europe and the first in Belgium, opened in the exhibition centre Tour & Taxis in Brussels, on Wednesday. Read more.

    3. French director’s lost dog found in Brussels after appeal by Star Wars star Adam Driver

    The dog of French director Leos Carax, whose disappearance in Brussels saw movie stars Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard launch an online appeal for help to the public, has been found. Read more.

    4. Anonymous businessman ups reward for tip leading to killers of wolf Naya to €30,000

    An anonymous businessman has upped a reward for anyone who helps identify the presumed killers of wolf Naya and her cubs, who inhabited a Flemish forest, to €30,000. Read more.

    5. Flanders seeks to create own security agency to oversee mosques

    Flanders wants to create an institution equivalent to Belgium’s intelligence and state security agency in order to oversee mosques established in its territory. Read more.

    6. Paris police attack: perpetrator was a ‘model employee’ with ‘over 20 years experience

    The perpetrator who killed four police officers in a stabbing at the Paris police headquarters on Thursday was “a model employee,” according to a member of the police union. Read more.

    7. National disaster-alert system ‘a success’, almost 600,000 messages sent

    On Thursday morning, authorities from 204 cities and municipalities in Belgium sent out 593,727 test messages to residents of municipalities who are part of the system. Read more.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

