Belgium in Brief: Jihadists from Brussels, new flow of refugees and fatal accident

Two escaped jihadists from Brussels, warnings of a new flow of refugees and a fatal motor accident. Here’s a recap of the news you might have missed this morning:

The identities of two Islamic State members who escaped a Syrian prison have been revealed, with reports suggesting that the pair, one of whom was reported dead, could be from Brussels. Read more.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “confident” that MPs would pass the Brexit deal agreed to with the EU, despite a key Northern Irish party declaring it is opposed to the agreement. Read more.

The Turkish military operation in Syria will create a new “flow of refugees,” a large majority of whom will come to Europe, Federal Migration Minister Maggie De Block said. Read more.

A federal police officer was filmed addressing racist remarks to a train passenger whose ticket he said was not valid, including telling him to “go back to Kinshasa” if he didn’t like “the Belgian system.” Read more.

The driver of an SUV died after he crashed into the tail end of a traffic jam on the A12 motorway in Antwerp. Read more.

A Belgian woman, Hilde Van Acker from the city of Sint-Niklaas in the East-Flanders province, is on Europol’s first European ‘Most Wanted’ list with mostly female criminals for the murder of a British businessman. Read more.

Antwerp police are looking for an unidentified man who broke into a secondary school on Thursday and attacked a staff member with a hammer before fleeing the scene. Read more.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times