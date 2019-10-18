 
Belgium in Brief: Jihadists from Brussels, new flow of refugees and fatal accident
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 18 October, 2019
Latest News:
Cousin of Brussels terror suspect sentenced to prison...
EU stumbles over North Macedonia and Albania membership...
Electric scooter parking zones to be created beside...
Brussels goes sustainable this weekend...
Former alderwoman jailed for involvement in bank robbery...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 18 October 2019
    Cousin of Brussels terror suspect sentenced to prison on terror charges
    EU stumbles over North Macedonia and Albania membership talks
    Electric scooter parking zones to be created beside pedestrian crossings in Brussels
    Brussels goes sustainable this weekend
    Former alderwoman jailed for involvement in bank robbery
    Belgium in Brief: Jihadists from Brussels, new flow of refugees and fatal accident
    Belgian woman placed on European ‘Most Wanted’ criminals list
    Two escaped jihadists in Syria identified as Brussels residents: reports
    Over 250 Kurds gather in Brussels to call on EU to take action against Turkish offensive in Syria
    Brussels metro line 5 to be interrupted on Saturday and Sunday
    Code yellow activated as heavy rain, thunderstorms expected
    Body of woman missing since 2009 discovered in canal
    Migration minister warns of new ‘flow of refugees’ after Turkish incursion in Syria
    ‘Devil in the details’: Belgium reacts to new Brexit agreement
    Boris Johnson ‘confident’ Brexit deal will get through Parliament on Saturday
    STD self-test brought to Belgium by Brussels startup
    Germany expects slower growth, but no crisis, in 2020
    A look at Brussels’ ‘insecure & dangereux’ comedy club
    Brexit deal: Belgian businesses hold their breath for UK Parliament reaction
    Oxfam’s ‘Empty Shop’ opens its doors in Brussels
    View more

    Belgium in Brief: Jihadists from Brussels, new flow of refugees and fatal accident

    Friday, 18 October 2019

    Two escaped jihadists from Brussels, warnings of a new flow of refugees and a fatal motor accident. Here’s a recap of the news you might have missed this morning:

    1. Two escaped jihadists in Syria identified as Brussels residents: reports

    The identities of two Islamic State members who escaped a Syrian prison have been revealed, with reports suggesting that the pair, one of whom was reported dead, could be from Brussels. Read more.

    2. Boris Johnson ‘confident’ Brexit deal will get through Parliament on Saturday

    © Belga

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “confident” that MPs would pass the Brexit deal agreed to with the EU, despite a key Northern Irish party declaring it is opposed to the agreement. Read more.

    3. Migration minister warns of new ‘flow of refugees’ after Turkish incursion in Syria

    The Turkish military operation in Syria will create a new “flow of refugees,” a large majority of whom will come to Europe, Federal Migration Minister Maggie De Block said. Read more.

    4. Police officer filmed telling black train passenger to return to Congo

    A federal police officer was filmed addressing racist remarks to a train passenger whose ticket he said was not valid, including telling him to “go back to Kinshasa” if he didn’t like “the Belgian system.” Read more.

    5. Fatal accident on A12: driver still had his phone in his hand

    The driver of an SUV died after he crashed into the tail end of a traffic jam on the A12 motorway in Antwerp. Read more.

    6. Belgian woman placed on European ‘Most Wanted’ criminals list

    A Belgian woman, Hilde Van Acker from the city of Sint-Niklaas in the East-Flanders province, is on Europol’s first European ‘Most Wanted’ list with mostly female criminals for the murder of a British businessman. Read more.

    7. Two injured in hammer attack in Antwerp school

    Antwerp police are looking for an unidentified man who broke into a secondary school on Thursday and attacked a staff member with a hammer before fleeing the scene. Read more.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job