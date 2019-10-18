Belgium in Brief: Jihadists from Brussels, new flow of refugees and fatal accident

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “confident” that MPs would pass the Brexit deal agreed to with the EU, despite a key Northern Irish party declaring it is opposed to the agreement. Read more.
A federal police officer was filmed addressing racist remarks to a train passenger whose ticket he said was not valid, including telling him to “go back to Kinshasa” if he didn’t like “the Belgian system.” Read more.
A Belgian woman, Hilde Van Acker from the city of Sint-Niklaas in the East-Flanders province, is on Europol’s first European ‘Most Wanted’ list with mostly female criminals for the murder of a British businessman. Read more.