Belgium in Brief: Flanders Falls Behind...

Belgium’s Flemish region has been facing criticism from national experts, following the decision not to implement stronger coronavirus fighting measures this weekend.

Yesterday Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon announced his government’s decision not to take any measures additional to those decided by the federal consultative committee last week. Jambon expressed the Flemish government’s preference for waiting to see the impact of the measures already in place, before deciding whether to go further.

This decision was directly at odds with the rest of the country, with both Brussels and Wallonia announcing new measures – including a strict extension of the curfew for both regions. Experts were not happy.

The criticism, however, didn’t stop there. Higher averages may be being seen in the rest of the country, but according to Virologist Steven Van Gucht that’s because Flanders is behind, not exempt.

“There is now a lot of virus circulating, Flanders is (in terms of infections) only ten days behind Wallonia,” he explained on Monday.

So, while we wait for the two-week mark, and ponder the possibility of more measures, here’s the latest news from today and how your regions changed over the weekend.

An average of nearly 12,500 people tested positive for Covid-19 per day over the past week in Belgium, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano public health institute on Monday.

Between 16 and 22 October, an average of 12,491 people tested positive for coronavirus on a daily basis, which is a 44% increase compared to the week before. Read more.

