   
The Quiz: Netflix, Foodies and Petrol
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 08 October, 2021
Latest News:
The Quiz: Netflix, Foodies and Petrol...
Police arrest suspected armed man after search in...
Belgian school worried by kids playing ‘Squid Game’...
September 2021 ranked among hottest on global record...
New beer mixing barrel-aged with tripel hits Belgium...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 08 October 2021
    The Quiz: Netflix, Foodies and Petrol
    Police arrest suspected armed man after search in West Flanders
    Belgian school worried by kids playing ‘Squid Game’ in the playground
    September 2021 ranked among hottest on global record
    New beer mixing barrel-aged with tripel hits Belgium
    BE-Alert tests alerts in 133 municipalities in Belgium today
    Another Flemish town locks down as search for suspected armed man moves
    Combining flu and Covid vaccines possible, but caution advised for youth
    Brussels no longer dark red on European travel map
    Pandora Papers: Standard Liège offshore financing revealed
    Chocolate producer partly resumes production at flooded factory
    EU-Western Balkans Summit: Backsliding in reforms and broken enlargement promises
    Research: Leuven team develops new drug to fight dengue fever
    Belgium in Brief: Longer Days, Longer Weekends
    Flemish university in lockdown after reports of armed man
    Belgian foodie festival ranked 8th in Europe
    Nine in ten employers do not plan to raise salaries in 2022
    Netflix gets more expensive in Belgium from today
    New penalty for racism and hate speech: A visit to the Dossin Caserne
    Petrol hits highest price since 2013
    View more

    The Quiz: Netflix, Foodies and Petrol

    Friday, 08 October 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Credit: Canva/ Belga/ Netflix
    Share article:

    Do you consider yourself a news buff? Someone constantly on top of what’s going on in the country you now call home?

    Then maybe you have what it takes to ace The Brussels Times pop quiz. Each week we’ll be picking the questions from the news you might have missed to see if you were paying attention.

    Books closed, no cheating, let’s begin.

    To find out the answer, highlight the blank space before the full stop.

    1) Which Belgian city had a food festival named in an international best-of list? 

    A) Bruges

    B) Brussels

    C) Namur

    D) Antwerp

    Here’s the answer: A) Bruges.

    For more on the story, click here.

    2) Which Netflix TV show is causing violence in a Belgian playground? 

    A) Stranger Things

    B) Squid Games

    C) Cobra Kai

    D) The Good Place

    Here’s the answer: B) Squid Games.

    For more on the story, click here.

    3) Speaking of, how much does a standard Netflix account cost in Belgium now?  

    A) €13.59/month

    B) €17.99/month

    C) €11.99/month

    D) €15.99/month

    Here’s the answer: A) €13.59/month.

    For more on the story, click here.

    4) Which celeb was spotted in Antwerp last month? 

    Here’s the answer: A) Kanye West.

    For more on the story, click here.

    5) How tall is Little Amal, the “living artwork” of a young Syrian refugee girl which arrived in Brussels on Wednesday? 

    A) 7.9 metres,

    B) 3.5 metres,

    C) 4.2 metres,

    D) 1.1 metre

    Here’s the answer: B) 3.5 metres.

    For more on the story, click here.

    6) How many hours a day would we need to work to get a 4 day week?

    A) 8.5

    B) 9

    C) 10

    D) 9.5

    Here’s the answer: D) 9.5.

    For more on the story, click here.

    7) When was the last time petrol cost as much as it does now?

    A) 2015

    B) 2013

    C) 1999

    D) 2017

    Here’s the answer: B) 2013.

    For more on the story, click here.

    8) Is Brussels still dark red on the European travel map? 

    A) Yes

    B) No

    Here’s the answer: B) No.

    For more on the story, click here.

    So how did you do? 8/8 gets your bragging rights.

    Too easy? Too hard? Let me know & see you next week.