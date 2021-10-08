The Quiz: Netflix, Foodies and Petrol...

Friday, 08 October 2021
By Jules Johnston
Do you consider yourself a news buff? Someone constantly on top of what’s going on in the country you now call home?
Then maybe you have what it takes to ace The Brussels Times pop quiz. Each week we’ll be picking the questions from the news you might have missed to see if you were paying attention.
Books closed, no cheating, let’s begin.
To find out the answer, highlight the blank space before the full stop.
A) Bruges
B) Brussels
C) Namur
D) Antwerp
Here’s the answer: A) Bruges.
For more on the story, click here.
A) Stranger Things
B) Squid Games
C) Cobra Kai
D) The Good Place
Here’s the answer: B) Squid Games.
A) €13.59/month
B) €17.99/month
C) €11.99/month
D) €15.99/month
Here’s the answer: A) €13.59/month.
Here’s the answer: A) Kanye West.
A) 7.9 metres,
B) 3.5 metres,
C) 4.2 metres,
D) 1.1 metre
Here’s the answer: B) 3.5 metres.
A) 8.5
B) 9
C) 10
D) 9.5
Here’s the answer: D) 9.5.
A) 2015
B) 2013
C) 1999
D) 2017
Here’s the answer: B) 2013.
A) Yes
B) No
Here’s the answer: B) No.
So how did you do? 8/8 gets your bragging rights.
Too easy? Too hard? Let me know & see you next week.