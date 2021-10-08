The Quiz: Netflix, Foodies and Petrol...

Do you consider yourself a news buff? Someone constantly on top of what’s going on in the country you now call home?

Then maybe you have what it takes to ace The Brussels Times pop quiz. Each week we’ll be picking the questions from the news you might have missed to see if you were paying attention.

Books closed, no cheating, let’s begin.

To find out the answer, highlight the blank space before the full stop.

1) Which Belgian city had a food festival named in an international best-of list?

A) Bruges

B) Brussels

C) Namur

D) Antwerp

Here’s the answer: A) Bruges.

For more on the story, click here.

2) Which Netflix TV show is causing violence in a Belgian playground?

A) Stranger Things

B) Squid Games

C) Cobra Kai

D) The Good Place

Here’s the answer: B) Squid Games.

For more on the story, click here.

3) Speaking of, how much does a standard Netflix account cost in Belgium now?

A) €13.59/month

B) €17.99/month

C) €11.99/month

D) €15.99/month

Here’s the answer: A) €13.59/month.

For more on the story, click here.

4) Which celeb was spotted in Antwerp last month?

Here’s the answer: A) Kanye West.

For more on the story, click here.

5) How tall is Little Amal, the “living artwork” of a young Syrian refugee girl which arrived in Brussels on Wednesday?

A) 7.9 metres,

B) 3.5 metres,

C) 4.2 metres,

D) 1.1 metre

Here’s the answer: B) 3.5 metres.

For more on the story, click here.

6) How many hours a day would we need to work to get a 4 day week?

A) 8.5

B) 9

C) 10

D) 9.5

Here’s the answer: D) 9.5.

For more on the story, click here.

7) When was the last time petrol cost as much as it does now?

A) 2015

B) 2013

C) 1999

D) 2017

Here’s the answer: B) 2013.

For more on the story, click here.

8) Is Brussels still dark red on the European travel map?

A) Yes

B) No

Here’s the answer: B) No.

For more on the story, click here.

So how did you do? 8/8 gets your bragging rights.

Too easy? Too hard? Let me know & see you next week.